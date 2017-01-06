Tucker Carlson Interviews Politician Who Makes No Sense

Eric Swalwell (D-CA) told Tucker Carlson on his show this evening that today’s DNI report was “clearer than ever”. The report contained no evidence whatsoever. Then Swalwell said Trump doesn’t “believe in evidence.”
— Asa J 🇺🇸 (@asamjulian) January 7, 2017
This Russian scare hoax is being used by democrats to keep their base. They are afraid since Trump has the appeal that Reagan did with democrats.