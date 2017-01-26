Tucker Slams Lying Gruber Who Still Thinks Americans Are Stupid

Tucker Carlson interviewed Obamacare architect Jonathan Gruber Wednesday night. Unsurprisingly, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Professor still thinks Americans are too stupid to know what’s good for them.

You likely remember that Gruber and the White House told the CBO Obamacare was not a tax – knowing it was – just to sell it to the “stupid” American people.

On Wednesday night, Tucker Carlson listed some of the law’s serious flaws for Gruber.

“There’s been a lot of misinformation,” Gruber responded, adding that some costs have increased slower than before the law was passed.

Gruber’s the one passing around the misinformation.

“Americans just don’t understand what this law has done for them,” he said.

In other words, we are all just too stupid to know what’s good for us.

He agreed that the richest Americans, the youngest and the healthiest have been hurt by the law, but the fact that they pay more has helped others who are needier. “It was never designed to help everyone”, he said.

Obama told us something quite different, saying our average premium would go down $2500 a year for a family.

Gruber talked with forked tongue throughout the interview. He dismissed problems with the law such as making people pay for things they don’t need, talking in circles while doing it.

The arrogant Gruber smirked with confidence but Trucker blasted him, “Smirk all you want…companies ended up getting rich.”

Gruber is a liar. He admitted in the past that he and the White House told the CBO Obamacare was not a tax – knowing it was – just to sell it to the “stupid” American people. Famously calling Americans stupid numerous times, he said they had to rely on the stupidity of the American people to sell Obamacare.

Once when the prolific liar was caught lying, he called it a “speak-o”.

Listen to him then.