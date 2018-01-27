Tucker Stomps Out the “Former Intellectual”, Twitter Buffoon Bill Kristol

During an interview with CNBC’s John Harwood, Trump-hating Bill Kristol of The Weekly Standard was describing the political situation at Fox News when his twisted thoughts landed on his former and now more successful reporter, Tucker Carlson.

He egregiously used the “r” word because if you don’t want open borders policies, you are a racist.

“Tucker Carlson began at the Weekly Standard,” Kristol said. “Tucker Carlson was a great young reporter. He was one of the most gifted 24-year-olds I’ve seen in years. I edited the magazine. He had always a little touch of Pat Buchananism, I would say, paleo-conservativism. But that’s very different from what he’s become now. I mean, it is close now to racism, white — I mean, I don’t know if it’s racism exactly — but ethno-nationalism of some kind, let’s call it. A real silly combination of dumbing down, as you said earlier, and stirring people’s emotions in a very unhealthy way.”

Tucker didn’t let that go. He is certainly not an “r” for wanting a country with borders and a sane, lawful and orderly immigration process that the American people, not political hacks, get to decide.

“As the debate over immigration has risen to the top of the news in recent weeks, a number of figures on the left have denounced the show as racist,” Carlson said. “It’s notable that not a single one of them has offered any evidence to support that slur or even bother to rebut the arguments we make every night. They just make loud noise white supremacy and assume that’s an argument. Of course, the rest of the media dutifully repeat that.”

He then hit the Weekly Standard editor with a verbal sledgehammer, calling him a “former intellectual who now exists primarily on Twitter.” It’s harsh because it’s the truth. Twitter is his only real planet of existence and the left loves him but conservatives don’t. He’s in a hellish place of his own making. A conservative only a leftist could love and use as their useful idiot.

The Fox News host talked of Kristol’s lack of visibility and importance. “The latest to attack the show as immoral is former Weekly Standard editor Bill Kristol. Now, there’s an awful lot of ways we could respond to Kristol, a former intellectual who now exists primarily on Twitter, and we considered them, but why? Kristol discredited himself years ago, that’s why he no longer has a full-time job. So instead we thought it might be more edifying to restate what we actually believe about immigration and you can decide for yourself what you think of it.”