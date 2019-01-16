Tulsi Gabbard Will Run for President as Most Confused Democrat

Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, a Bernie Sanders supporter and Assad something, is running for President, and she is labeled by both right and left as a lover of dictators. She has no chance of winning the Primary, but this run will expose every negative trait she has and some she doesn’t have.

Her views are mostly liberal, but she does go rogue on issues, and you can never guess when that might happen. In fact, she’s all over the place.

In 2012, she was named vice chair of the Democratic National Committee, only to resign in 2016 when she endorsed Bernie Sanders for president. She trashed the DNC on her way out.

Gabbard is most famous, or infamous for her foreign policy.

SHE SUPPORTS THE HINDU NATIONALIST BAD GUY

Gabbard is the first Hindu member of Congress, and she has ties to American Hindus who support nationalist causes in India. According to the Intercept, Gabbard has embraced American supporters of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and they have embraced her as a pro-Modi force in Congress.

Modi is accused of inflicting violence on religious minorities, especially Muslims.

SHE CALLS RADICAL ISLAM “RADICAL ISLAM”

In 2015, she was among a minority contingent of Democrats who joined a Republican bill to restrict refugees coming to the United States from Syria and Iraq. She embraced the term “radical Islam” and, alongside Republicans, attacked former President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton for not using it. That’s death to a Democrat’s career.

President Trump even interviewed her for administrative jobs in 2016, but she didn’t make the cut.

Some Progressives won’t give her the time of day, although she says she is a Progressive.

STICKING UP FOR ASSAD?

Ms. Gabbard went with a church group to meet with Assad, and her sincere goal was peace. There is nothing wrong with talking to dictators. We do it all the time. Take the monstrous President Xi for example.

Her efforts were met with scorn, especially when she came back claiming Assad might not have gassed his own people. Then everyone found out who paid for the trip.

Included in the church group were two officials of a “political party and paramilitary organization founded in Lebanon in 1932, and currently actively engaged in the Syrian civil war on the side of the Assad regime,” according to an investigation by the Daily Beast. The funds for the trip came from one of those officials, Bassam Khawam, an ally of Assad’s. They used her naivèté to spread propaganda.

She paid Khawam back after a firestorm erupted.

S.E. Cupp didn’t spare the criticism:

Tulsi Gabbard’s disturbing and singular denialism of Assad’s role in the brutal butchering of his own people, obliging a meeting with him and spreading his propaganda should be disqualifying. pic.twitter.com/EI3UiEvLuu — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) January 12, 2019

Gabbard told Jake Tapper she met with Assad to see if there is any way to find peace.

Watch:

HOMOPHOBE GABBARD

The thirty-seven-year-old is running as a Democrat and she was labeled a homophobe by the LGBT lobby on the first day of her 2020 announcement.

In the early 2000s, she believed in conversion therapy and that homosexuality was a sin. Her father was a pastor which explains it. Gabbard has repeatedly apologized for what she said as a teenager. She was a kid!

I realized Tulsi Gabbard was anti-gay, but didn’t quite realize how anti-gay she was in the 2000s. This is next level: pic.twitter.com/kTjQUGWee3 — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) January 12, 2019

SHE’S NOT ASSAD’S FRIEND

Tulsi Gabbard has been labeled a friend of Bashar al-Assad, but that goes too far. She just isn’t sure he gassed his people. Her support, such as it is, ends there. Claire McCaskill says he’s her “bestie in America.”

Oh please. Isn’t this Assad’s ( he who commits mass murder on his own people) bestie in America? https://t.co/5MsQD00HIp — Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) January 12, 2019

Everyone says she is Assad’s best friend, and, Glenn Greenwald, who came out only to say she called Assad a “brutal dictator”, is now being unfairly called a supporter of hers and the monster dictator.

A point I did make is to condemn the slimy pro-war rhetorical tactic of smearing anyone who opposes a war against Dictator X as a supporter of Dictator X: a tactic, I noted on Fox, was used by Fox to smear Iraq War opponents as Saddam-lovers. I’m glad 3 million people heard this: pic.twitter.com/Aabd7YgC49 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) January 15, 2019

Literally the first words out of my mouth in the interview I did last night which some not-completely-honest Democrats (!) are citing to claim I’m a Tulsi Gabbard supporter, based on the intellectually impressive tactic of taking screen shots of on-screen graphics: pic.twitter.com/HYnRz25u79 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) January 15, 2019

Why do people run for President? As to who Gabbard is, we don’t know, no one does, she’s confused or confusing. But she does speak her mind and stick up for what she believes in.