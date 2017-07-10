Turkey Withdraws from Climate Accord Because He Can’t Get His Hands on Our Money

Turkey won’t be signing the Paris climate agreement any time soon because the U.S. won’t compensate developing countries.

That’s from the mouth of President Tayyip Erdoğan on Saturday, according to Reuters.

Erdoğan was speaking at the G20 summit in Germany when he made his comments.

Erdoğan said that when Turkey signed the accord France had promised that Turkey would be eligible for compensation for some of the financial costs of compliance.

“So we said if this would happen, the agreement would pass through parliament. But otherwise it won’t pass,” Erdoğan told a news conference, adding that parliament had not yet approved it.

“Therefore, after this step taken by the United States, our position steers a course towards not passing this from the parliament,” he said.

As you can see, this accord was always about getting our money.

Other nations are going to pull out also.

Erdoğan said some of those countries had a “problem” with the accord and are “not renewing their support.”

Of course they do. They want our money.