Turncoat Lamar Alexander Works Out Terrible Health Insurance Deal

Alleged GOP Senator Lamar Alexander worked out a temporary bailout of the insurance companies with Democrat Patty Murray, reversing the President’s executive order to stop the illegal payments. It does nothing for the Republicans but it helps health insurers and Democrats.

The Republicans and Democrats can get things done when it’s to reverse anything the President tries to accomplish.

It revives federal subsidies for health insurers – corporate welfare – and puts $106 million back into funding a program to sign people up for Obamacare as Democrats have demanded.

Republicans would get more flexibility for states to offer a wider variety of health insurance plans while maintaining the requirement that sick and healthy people be charged the same rates for coverage. The deal would make it easier for states to obtain waivers to customize Obamacare rules to their needs but NONE of the Obamacare regulations would be loosened. The changes are merely procedural.

It’s being characterized as a measure to stabilize the markets when all it does is pour good money after bad. It stabilizes nothing and props it up temporarily as Barack Obama did for years.

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) said he was “pleased” with the deal and urged Republican leaders to take it up as soon as possible. Anything Schumer likes is terrible for the GOP.

It’s temporary but for two years. Democrats are hoping President Trump won’t get re-elected and they can turn this into single-payer.

Sens. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.) and Tim Kaine (D-Va.) on Tuesday introduced a bill to add a government-run “public option” plan to ObamaCare, modeled on Medicare. In other words, it’s the beginning of single-payer.