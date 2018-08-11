Juan Murillo-Gomez aka Juan Gomez Aguirre was arrested at the border for trying to illegally reenter the United States, Dallas News reported.

He is a criminal who was arrested and convicted of indecency with a 13-year-year-old child. The judge gave him probation in 2011 but he ended up imprisoned for two years after he failed to pay his fines, didn’t perform community service, failed to be evaluated for drug and alcohol addiction, and didn’t attend English-speaking classes.

Deported in 2013, the 37-year old Mexican tried to break back into the country this past week.

Murillo-Gomez was previously detained in Houston in 2009 and charged with re-entering the country illegally, the news release said.

This time, Murillo-Gomez faces a charge of re-entering the country illegally after being deported. If convicted, he could spend up to 10 years in prison