If you read the local New York papers — the Patch for example — you will read about a homeless man who beat a homeless woman to death. In fact, the man is a twice-deported illegal alien who entered the U.S. illegally at least three times. That’s who beat an elderly homeless woman to death.

As Nancy Pelosi would say, he has a “spark of divinity” in him. He’s not an “animal.”

You have to go to right-leaning outlets to get the information about his immigration status. Illegal aliens are protected in New York, no matter what they do or how they do it.

The Mexican national, Jose F. Olmos aka Jose Olmos-Torres, was arrested for murdering Nurten Seljuk, 66 in New Rochelle the day before.

Once his criminal case is decided, New York should honor the ICE detainer, but don’t count on it in sanctuary New York.

“Jose Olmos-Torres, an illegally present citizen and national of Mexico, was previously removed from the U.S. as an expedited removal on two separate occasions in 2009,” ICE New York Public Affairs Officer Rachael Yong Yow told Talk of the Sound.

HE BEAT THE 66-YEAR OLD TO DEATH

The Westchester County District Attorney’s office said in a statement Seljuk died from multiple injuries resulting from blunt force trauma. Police said both Olmos and Seljuk were homeless and lacked permanent addresses, the Journal News reported. It appears local authorities are complying with ICE’s request. However, New York state has a history of enforcing sanctuary policies for migrants entering the U.S. illegally. Therefore, don’t count on him being deported but we will be able to pay for his stay in prison. The thug governor, a dictator who does whatever he wants, pardons criminal illegal aliens so they don’t get deported. Andrew Cuomo puts the safety and protection of illegal criminal aliens above the welfare of citizens and legal residents. His competition for the governorship is a Democratic Socialist [Communist] named Cynthia Nixon who is even worse. She wants to abolish ICE, which handles the internal law enforcement of criminal illegals.