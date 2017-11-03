Twitter Admits to Censoring Podesta Emails During 2016 Election

Twitter admitted in written testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee Tuesday that their systems hid 48 percent of tweets using #DNCLeak and 25 percent of tweets using #PodestaEmails during the election campaign.

They said they wanted to mitigate the effect of Russia interfering in the election.

Do we know that the emails came from Russia for certain? Do we trust our government? Does the fact that they were accurate matter at all? Guess not.

Twitter suppressed factual emails, which many Twitter users knew was happening at the time. Twitter was also accused of shadow-banning pro-Trump tweets during the election cycle. That’s likely true as well.

This blatant censorship indicates that Jack Dorsey is the one who interfered with the election.

Hillary continually knocks the media for not doing enough to support her but all they did was try to protect her from herself. There is only so much the propagandists could do.

Last year, Wikileaks dumped 30,000 emails which exposed a corrupt Democratic Party and an equally corrupt Hillary Clinton. Wikileaks founder and editor Julian Assange says they came by the emails via leaks not Russian hacks.

Twitter’s Jack Dorsey must subscribe to the Chris Cuomo school of free speech.