Twitter Bans a ‘Gay Patriot’ as Hateful, Was It the Word ‘Gay’ or ‘Patriot’

GayPatriot gave up his website and his Facebook page in May 2016, but he kept posting on Twitter. They just banned him. Twitter only likes liberal and leftist gays, not conservative gays. Having known gay patriot, I can tell you he never posted anything hateful.

Is the word ‘patriot’ hateful?

Update on @gaypatriot’s suspension. He’s now permanently banned for being “hateful.” Here’s a screenshot of the email he received informing him of that fact. pic.twitter.com/QKROgd4inA — Amelia (@AmeliaHammy) October 15, 2018

Samples of his articles include: Feminists Furious as More Men Adopt the Mike Pence Rule, Nuts, Gays Provoke Muslims into Killing Them, Leftists Stand Up for Freedom of Certain Religions, and all those types of things. He is a purveyor of truth.