Twitter CEO Backs Call for a New “Civil War” to Destroy the GOP

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey sent out a tweet linked to an article he characterized as a “great read”. The article lauds the direction California has taken, calling it the “harbinger” of “America’s political future.” It calls for a “new American Civil War” to completely marginalize the Republican Party, silencing their voice.

This comes from a man with tremendous power.

In addition, @Jack retweeted another article, which is summed up in one sentence, “Why there’s no bipartisan way forward at this juncture in our history — one side must win”.

These Socialist Democrats like Jack Dorsey want total control and they won’t contenance any debate. The article wants California to be the model for the nation and sees the Republicans collapsing quidkly in this new Civil War.

One Twitter user wrote in response to Jack’s tweet, “Does anyone trust leftists to rule over free people with their ‘good intentions’ and the power that comes with it? From Marx to Castro, they have a broken moral compass. Farrakhan is verified on Twitter while Brad Thor gets warnings for civilized conversation. It’s morally sick.”

Another wrote, “Guess he’s unaware of the poop maps that the city is giving out.”

Still another replied, “Quite terrified that someone in your position read that and came to the conclusion that it was a ‘great read’.”

California has the most poverty in the nation, businesses are fleeing, and the average citizens are taxed to death. This is what this powerful leftist wants for all of us.

Twitter, like Google, YouTube, and Facebook, are shadow-banning and making Conservatives disappear from social media. The only ideas they accept are their own.

What’s In The Article

Harking back to the year 2000 in California, the article laments the divided politics of the state which the author, Peter Leyden, CEO of Reinvent, blames on Republican obstinance. The solution he says, “was to reconfigure the political landscape and shift a supermajority of citizens — and by extension their elected officials — under the Democratic Party’s big tent. The natural continuum of more progressive to more moderate solutions then got worked out within the context of the only remaining functioning party…”

“California today provides a model for America as a whole…It is a thriving work in progress that gives hope that America can pull out of the political mess we’re in,” he said.

The next paragraph described the “New American Civil War”. For him “it’s no ordinary political moment”. Trump’s election was merely an “obvious symptom”. He then refers to the upcoming non-violent Civil War.

According to his imaginings, Republicans are the old and dying South and Democrats are the Progressive North. Conjuring up FDR, he describes Republicans as losers with FDR rolling over them.

He isn’t calling for discussion and resolution, he’s calling for Democrats to roll over the Republicans, marginalize them, and relegate them to insignificance.

The author concludes: “At some point, one side or the other must win — and win big. The side resisting change, usually the one most rooted in the past systems and incumbent interests, must be thoroughly defeated — not just for a political cycle or two, but for a generation or two.”

With the utmost condescension, he says the Republicans can eventually reconstitute in a more modern way and “play the game.”

His vision is one of the Republican Party collapsing completely and quickly as it did in California.

California collapsed into Socialism because enough of the population was replaced with malleable leftist foreigners.

The Marxist Dream

If the GOP is defeated as these leftists hope, it will never come back. What they are talking about is complete control by one party, an extremist party that will eviscerate our economy with redistribution. This is the Marxist dream.

The supermajority the author is talking about is one of non-citizens who will replace us with people who hate our ideals and all that made America great.

The people who control our media are communists, Marxists, and socialists with one goal — to control all the rest of us.

