Twitter Priorities! Ban Traditional Americans, Let Farrakhan Call Jews “Satan”

While Conservatives and Libertarians are shadow-banned on Twitter, the evil Louis Farrakhan is allowed to spew his hate. The same goes for Facebook. Satanic reverend Louis Farrakhan is anti-America, anti-Jewish and anti-White but is allowed to post freely. He is a purveyor of hate but he’s never suspended.

Twitter finds this evil man’s account acceptable and hate speech doesn’t apply to him. Why?

Mollie Heminway calls it “toxic bias.”

The FBI has been the worst enemy of Black advancement. The Jews have control over those agencies of government. #Farrakhan pic.twitter.com/DXKCRr1zpo — MINISTER FARRAKHAN (@LouisFarrakhan) March 7, 2018

The Jewish holy book is the Talmud. Why would they want Jesus to be boiled in hot excrement? Watch more: https://t.co/CYWzSCH9VU #Farrakhan pic.twitter.com/byKFNX80rA — MINISTER FARRAKHAN (@LouisFarrakhan) March 2, 2018

Some Congressmen Think He Is “Outstanding”

Keith Ellison, the DNC’s second-in-command, was a member of the Nation of Islam but no one in the Democratic Party seems very concerned. Maxine Waters, the Democrat “rock star”, is a Farrakhan fan. Democrat Representative from Illinois Danny Davis describes Farrakhan as “an outstanding human being.” Others formulate policy with Farrakhan, including Representatives Barbara Lee, William Jefferson and Al Green. Obama had his photo taken with him, smiling away, and it was kept secret for eight years. Gregory Meeks and André Carson are also tied to Farrakhan.

Rep. Lee Zeldin wants Farrkhan’s allies in Congress to disavow him or resign. They won’t do either. Farrakhan is “outstanding” after all.

The representative quoted Farrakhan: “Jews are my enemy”, Jews are “not really Jews but are in fact Satan”, he blames Jews for 9/11. He calls Hitler a “very good man”.

