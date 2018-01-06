Twitter Responds to Calls to Drop President Trump’s Twitter Account

President Trump responded to Kim Jong-un saying he had a nuclear button on his desk by hitting back. He asked, “Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!”

It’s the sort of thing Secretary Mattis might say as opposed to going the Neville Chamberlain/Barack Obama route.

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the “Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.” Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2018

That tweet triggered the left – doesn’t take much to trigger them these days – who demanded Trump’s account be pulled. They got their answer from Twitter today.

“Blocking a world leader from Twitter or removing their controversial tweets would hide important information people should be able to see and debate,” Twitter said in a blog post. “It would also not silence that leader, but it would certainly hamper necessary discussion around their words and actions.”

“We review tweets by leaders within the political context that defines them, and enforce our rules accordingly,” said Twitter’s post. “No one person’s account drives Twitter’s growth, or influences these decisions. We work hard to remain unbiased with the public interest in mind.”

The left doesn’t like censorship unless they’re the ones censoring. Dozens of blocked trolls are suing Trump to allow them back on to his @realdonaldtrump account. They were trolling every trump post thousands of times, blocking legitimate commenters.

It’s also good to remember that left-wing Google and YouTube are being sued by Prager U and others for censoring the right-wing. There are threats by others to do the same with Facebook and Twitter.

The censorship goes one way and that’s our future when the left gets their voting majority.

Maybe this will make the left happy. Reuters reports Donald Trump said on Saturday said he would “absolutely” be willing to talk on the phone to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and that he hopes a positive development results from talks between North Korea and South Korea.