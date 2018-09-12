Twitter ads has rejected four ads by The Center for Immigration Studies (CIS) for using ‘hateful language’. All four tweets use the statutory phrases “illegal alien” or “criminal alien”, and all of the tweets referenced law enforcement, either at the border or in the interior.

One of the tweets contained a powerful Daily Caller video showing illegal aliens in camouflage carrying large backpacks across the border unimpeded.

Even though the correct terms by law are ‘illegal alien’ and ‘criminal alien’, it is considered ‘hateful’. Illegal aliens and criminal aliens are considered a ‘protected group’ apparently. It is ‘hateful’ to promote ‘advocacy against a protected group’, Twitter writes.

Twitter’s only response to an inquiry about why promotion of the tweets was rejected: “We’ve reviewed your tweets and confirmed that it is ineligible to participate in the Twitter Ads program at this time based on our Hateful Content policy. Violating content includes, but is not limited to, that which is hate speech or advocacy against a protected group.”

The Sentinel had a post taken down from Facebook for using the term ‘illegal alien’.

This exemplifies the danger of allowing hate language laws. They destroy the First Amendment as Stalinists tell us what we are allowed to say. Honest descriptions are replaced with language that no longer frames the issue accurately.

Altering language is a typical leftist tactic to change the culture.

This is one of the CIS rejects:

A new video from the @DailyCaller showing illegal aliens pouring across the border reminds us why we need a wall. Technologies and adequate manpower are well and good, but the best defense is always to prevent individuals from entering in the first place.https://t.co/wfWInr9RWf — Center for Immigration Studies (@CIS_org) September 10, 2018

These are the other rejects:

ICE recently completed a massive multi-state enforcement operation targeting criminal aliens that resulted in the arrests of 364 individuals. Of those, 187 (51%) had prior criminal convictions and 97 had been previously removed from the United States.https://t.co/PSWsBNlmCU — Center for Immigration Studies (@CIS_org) September 6, 2018

A couple in Oregon was recently killed by a drunk-driving Mexican illegal alien. Now, with the state’s sanctuary law being put up to a ballot, the sanctuary law’s defenders say the other side is “seizing upon” illegal alien crime. Isn’t that the point?https://t.co/lScfW32pUm — Center for Immigration Studies (@CIS_org) September 10, 2018

The farm which employed the illegal alien who killed Mollie Tibbetts was raided by ICE agents. ICE should do more of this– continue to focus on employers of illegal aliens who commit serious crimes. Often, those arrests lead to many more aliens found.https://t.co/Ht0vHneeIo — Center for Immigration Studies (@CIS_org) September 11, 2018