Twitter Shadowbans/Throttles Inconvenient Twitter Sites

Twitter now admits they shadow ban and throttle inconvenient tweets that are potentially sensitive, abusive or of low-quality. You can see an example in the screenshot below.
Twitter also hides the content of people they disagree with. One way they do it is to trick you into thinking a tweet is unavailable when it’s not. You can read about that on this link: Twitter hides content
I have run across a few tweets marked “unavailable” when they’re not. Shame on them. They should spend their time weeding out those fake “bot” accounts of which there are many. Post something that twitter approves and before day’s end you have 30 of them following you.