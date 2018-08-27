Two Anti-2nd Amendment Banks Blocked from State’s $600 Million Project

Two of the world’s largest banks were blocked from participating in a $600 million statewide infrastructure project because of their anti-gun policies.

The Louisiana Bond Commission voted Thursday to block Bank of America and Citibank from financing the state’s highway plan after the banks were originally set to take part in the project, reported The Washington Times.

“As treasurer and chairman of the Bond Commission it is one of my duties to help hire financial professionals and not necessarily social engineers,” said John Schroder, Louisiana State Treasurer, after making the motion.

“Citibank and Bank of America are trying to impose their political agenda on the American people. In the process, they’re trampling on people’s Second Amendment rights,” Republican Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana said in a statement. “This is a slap in the face to every single taxpayer who bailed those banks out during the Great Recession.”

“The State Bond Commission made the right decision,” Kennedy continued. “If you have zero respect for the U.S. Constitution, then you don’t need to do business with the state of Louisiana.”

The two banks control one-third of the United States government bonds and almost a quarter of the state’s bond obligations. It could possibly cost taxpayers. Maybe they shouldn’t control the bonds if they don’t believe in the Constitution.

The banks might sue, but state officials say they have “discretion to determine whether or not we want [an] agent to represent the state that restricts the Second Amendment rights that our citizens have.”

THE BANKS WANT TO PUT GUN RETAILERS OUT OF BUSINESS OVER THE 2ND AMENDMENT

Citigroup and Bank of America had said they would work only with retailers who agreed to new restrictions on gun purchases — rules stricter than what federal law requires.

Bank of America and Citibank announced they will stop lending money to gun manufacturers who make guns that are “military-style”. In other words, anything that looks scary will be called “military-style”.

Citigroup Inc., the nation’s fourth-largest bank, said in March it plans to prohibit retail chains that are its customers from offering bump stocks, selling high-capacity magazines, or selling guns to anyone who hasn’t passed a background check or is younger than 21.

The left is defining “high-capacity” as anything over 10 shots so beware!

The left is using private enterprises to shut down the 2nd amendment.