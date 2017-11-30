Two CBC Congressmen Exposed as Anti-White Bigots

House Democrat Party leader Nancy Pelosi has been shamed into now saying John Conyers should resign. The 88-year old is currently in the hospital suffering from stress. At least three women have described sexual harassment by Conyers, the longest-serving Democrat in the House who hoped to die in the job. His lawyer said he will not retire.

Perhaps Ms. Pelosi received permission from the Congressional Black Communists aka Caucus (CBC) to push for his resignation.

CBC Democrats Cedric Richmond and James Clyburn showed what bigots they are when questioned on their way to the elevator in Congress.

James Clyburn compared Conyers’ accusers to the child murderer Susan Smith, who initially claimed a black man had abducted her kids. Clyburn said, these are all white women who’ve made these charges against Conyers.

For those unclear about the definition of racism, it’s defined by Merriam-Webster’s online dictionary as: prejudice, discrimination, or antagonism directed against someone of a different race based on the belief that one’s own race is superior or the belief that all members of each race possess characteristics or abilities specific to that race, especially so as to distinguish it as inferior or superior to another race or races.

They seem to believe all these white women accusers are like the serial killing mother.

As he is walking to an elevator with Congressional Black Caucus chairman Richmond (D-La.), the 77-year old Clyburn was asked about Conyers, “Other men in other industries have faced similar accusations and gotten out of the way, resigned, stepped down, far faster than he has, right?”

Playing extremely dumb, Richmond replied, “I don’t know, you’d have to give me some examples.” The reporters immediately did precisely that, saying the names “Harvey Weinstein, Charlie Rose, Matt Lauer.”

Richmond says, “I don’t think they stood [for election]…” Clyburn interrupted, saying, “Who elected them?” Richmond continued, “I don’t think they stood,” with his voice trailing off as he enters the elevator.

The female NBC reporter Alex Moe asks them, “So it’s different because he’s elected?”

Clyburn replied, “Probably is” as the doors close.

CBC Chair Richmond asks for ex. of ppl leaving jobs faster than Conyers when face sexual harassment claims; Clyburn asks “who elected them?” pic.twitter.com/FGDNbvBUcg — Alex Moe (@AlexNBCNews) November 29, 2017