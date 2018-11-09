Two Days After the Election, Sinema Miraculously Takes the Lead

The Washington Times reports that Democratic candidate and all-around kook Kyrsten Sinema took the lead in the Arizona Senate race, flipping the race from what had appeared to be a GOP hold.

Republican Martha McSally led the vote after the polls closed Tuesday, but hundreds of thousands of ballots were still uncounted, officials said.

As the count comes in, Ms. Sinema has overcome a sizable gap.

The latest numbers give her 914,243 votes to Ms. McSally’s 912,137. Earlier in the day, the tally had stood at 856,848 for Ms. McSally and 839,775 for Ms. Sinema.

It’s a miracle!

About 350,000 votes have turned up. We will have to see if they lean McSally or Sinema.