Two Dem Candidates Seem to Have No Respect for Their Constituents

Martha McSally’s opponent in the senatorial race in Arizona, Kyrsten Sinema appears to have little respect for half the state’s constituents.

A tape has been unearthed that shows how she feels about Arizonans.

She was giving a speech seven years ago to the Texas Stonewall Democrat Committee when she made her comments.

“Over the past several years, people would watch what’s going on in Arizona and be like, ‘Damn, those people are crazy,’” Rep. Kyrsten Sinema said.

She then shared a joke about how she had once learned a song about Arizona and its five Cs: cattle, copper, citrus, cotton and climate.

“But I would add a sixth C — it’s called crazy,” she says in the clip.

Watch:

PHIL BREDESEN’S STAFF ADMIT HE IS LYING TO “IGNORANT” VOTERS

Project Veritas recently caught the campaign manager of Democrat hopeful, Tennessee senatorial candidate Philip Bredesen, admitting that their boss has been deceiving “ignorant” voters.

This is the guy Taylor Swift likes so much.

BREAKING: “We don’t say that out of these walls.” Phil Bredesen’s Staff Says He Is Lying About Kavanaugh Vote in Undercover Video. “It’s a political move.” #SecretsAndLies #TNSenateDebate Full report: https://t.co/F2pH0E0uIm pic.twitter.com/C2tYz4m9Uv — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) October 11, 2018

GETTING BACK TO SINEMA

She’s already in trouble.