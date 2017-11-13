Two Heroes Talk Coup D’état, Demand Mueller Resign and Sessions Appoint a Special Counsel

Calls for Sessions to investigate the corruption surrounding Hillary Clinton and James Comey are growing louder. One congressman said in a fiery speech on the House floor that we are in danger of a coup d’état if something isn’t done.

On Monday, GOP Congressmen Jim Jordan and Matt Gaertz called on Sessions to probe the FBI’s investigation into Hillary Clinton private email use or resign. They made their case in an editorial for Fox News online. In their article, they insist a special counsel be appointed as questions mount on Hillary Clinton, James Comey, the Russian dossier and more.

They want answers to the many lingering questions from Jim Comey exonerating Hillary Clinton in an early draft letter to his giving immunity to subjects of the investigation to what happened during the tarmac meeting.

Why did the FBI destroy the laptop turned over in exchange for immunity to Cheryl Mills, Clinton’s Chief of Staff?, they ask.

They want to know why the Obama administration unmasked large numbers of Americans at the end of their tenure?

They list 14 other questions, including questions about Fusion GPS, Comey’s leaking of his own memos, and Mueller being chosen as the special counsel when he was involved in the Uranium One cover up.

“It’s time for Jeff Sessions to name a special counsel and get answers for the American people. If not, he should step down,” the congressmen said.

The Senate Judiciary Committee meets tomorrow and they might push for a special counsel.

In a fiery speech on the House floor Wednesday, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) warned the U.S. is “at risk of a coup d’etat,” unless Special Counsel Robert Mueller resigns or is fired.

Gaetz’s concern about Mueller is the same as his concerns about Hillary Clinton. Unless Mueller, Clinton and Comey face accountability, the corruption they engaged in will go unpunished.