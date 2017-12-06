Two Islamists Arrested for Trying to Kill UK Prime Minister Theresa May

So what do you think the names are of the two men who planned to kill Theresa May: Luigi, Patrick or Muhammed something?

Naa’imur Zakariyah Rahman, 20, from north London, and Mohammed Aqib Imran, 21, from southeast Birmingham, planned a suicide attack on the Prime Minister’s home.

The two radical Islamists attempted to kill British Prime Minister Theresa May. It was an ambitious plan to blow through 10 Downing Street. There is a fear rising among intelligence services over the increase in such attacks.

There currently is also a problem of assimilation by Muslims which makes their youth susceptible to terrorist recruitments.

There are 100 Muslim enclaves where the majority of residents are Muslims living by the old ways.

A 2016 U.K. poll showed that 43% of British Muslims “believed that parts of the Islamic legal system should replace British law while only 22 per cent opposed the idea”. That’s not great for assimilation.

Another poll from 2016 found that 23% of all Muslims supported the introduction of sharia law in some areas of Britain, 39% agreed that “wives should always obey their husbands,” and 52% of all British Muslims believe that homosexuality should be illegal.

A 615-page survey in 2016 found that more than 100,000 British Muslims sympathize with suicide bombers and people who commit other terrorist acts. Moreover, only one in three British Muslims (34%) would contact the police if they believed that somebody close to them had become involved with jihadists.

Still, last week May knocked Trump for tweeting videos of Islamists being violent.Trump responded.

.@Theresa_May, don’t focus on me, focus on the destructive Radical Islamic Terrorism that is taking place within the United Kingdom. We are doing just fine! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 30, 2017

Wednesday, she called Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel as “unhelpful” to the peace process. Would Neville Chamberlain be proud of Theresa May?