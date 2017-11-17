Two of the Left’s Shadiest Leaders Will Meet with Dark Money “Resistance” in Carlsbad

It’s a sorry state of affairs when people like George Soros and Nancy Pelosi can run our country into the ground with little or no resistance. These leftists call themselves the “Resistance”. They aren’t the resistance. They are the problem.

This weekend, Friday through Saturday George Soros and Nancy Pelosi, two of the shadiest hard-left leaders, will address the richest of the Democratic “Resistance”. They will meet with “scores of rich liberals to plot the future of the opposition to President Donald Trump and his supporters.

The deep-pocketed leftists have been meeting since Wednesday.

Democracy Alliance are meeting in Carlsbad, California at the Tony la Costa Resort. Breakout sessions have been highly clandestine. Participants were promised a “safe place” to plan resistance strategy according to documents secured by Free Beacon. All have been told to not discuss who attended or what was discussed.

We have already shared the Washington Free Beacon report that George Soros is pumping inordinate amounts of money into district attorneys races around the country and he’s winning most of them. He backs the most progressive candidates who are soft on crime and hard on cops.

Soros is also funding much of the hard-left Resistance movement against Donald Trump, primarily through his Democracy Alliance. He is now also planning to go after Trump supporters.

These people are fascists.

Free Beacon reports that Soros’s leftist groups are targeting corporations that will benefit from Trump administration policies. They plan to “name and shame” the corporations. They will call the targeted companies, “Corporate Backers of Hate”, but the only hate is coming from the left:

The Center for Popular Democracy (CPD), a New York-based nonprofit consisting of old chapters of the controversial and now-defunct Association of Community Organizations for Reform Now (ACORN), and Make the Road New York (MRNY), a group whose 19,000 dues-paying members are primarily Latino immigrants, have partnered to “name and shame” companies the groups say are working with Trump or “profiting” from his “anti-immigrant, anti-worker” platform, Time magazine first reported.

The campaign, known as “Corporate Backers of Hate,” targets nine companies: JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs, Boeing, Disney, IBM, BlackRock, Uber, and Blackstone.

The Daily Caller has reported that Soros has been funding the hard-left Resistance groups, including Antifa. Hillary Clinton’s PAC has also funded the Antifa.