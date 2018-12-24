Two Really Dumb Crooks Steal at a Shop with a Cop Charity Event

The bottom of the barrel thieves come out during the Holiday season to try and take advantage of opportunities in the mobbed stores and the distracted employees. Two such thieves made a point of stealing during a charity event. They thought charity starts with them helping themselves to the goods.

According to WXYZ News in Detroit, the women are accused of stealing during a “Shop with a Cop” event where police officers volunteered their time to spend time with children for holiday shopping at the store.

“The charity event is held to aid underprivileged kids during the Christmas season,” the news station explained.

“During the event, officers were notified that two women were being questioned on suspicion of Retail Fraud in the loss prevention office,” WXYZ continued.

Those two would-be Grinches were identified as 40-year-old Keiana Wilson and 18-year-old Dana Johnson. Authorities say they tried to make off with nearly $2,000 in electronics during the charity event.

There were police officers everywhere which makes them among the dumbest criminals around.

“About 15 police officers from four departments — Sylvan Lake, Keego Harbor, Orchard Lake, and Bloomfield Township — were at the Target at 2400 Telegraph Wednesday night, helping 22 disadvantaged children pick out Christmas presents for their families,” elaborated The Detroit Free Press.

“The loss prevention (officers) actually apprehended them, then they asked for police assistance,” Officer Michael Mondeau told the newspaper. “The police officers were only about 20 feet away when they tried to walk out of the store.”

“I couldn’t believe it,” added Sgt. Dan Brown.