Two Really Good Reasons to Build a Wall

S.Noble
We would like to share two good reasons to build the wall. One is a pervert named Marvin Ramos, and another is the 1,000 people who crossed into the United States illegally in one night.

THE FIRST REASON IS MARVIN RAMOS

Mexican national Marvin Yovani Mejia Ramos, 50, uses aliases and has served time on at least three occasions in U.S. prisons for sexually abusing children.  KHOU.com reported he was arrested again this week during a traffic stop.

“Mejia Ramos is a very dangerous convicted criminal that is in our country illegally,” Precinct 4 Constable Kenneth Hayden said in a Facebook post. “Great job by our deputy that located him and is once again bringing him to justice.”

Ramos served eight years in Lancaster, California, for continuous sexual assault of a child. In Los Angeles, he served six years for perjury, six years for sexual assault of a child and two years for lewd acts with a child under the age of 14, Montgomery County Pct. 4 Constables wrote on Facebook.

He had been deported in 2013 and again in 2015 after a DWI arrest, the Houston Chronicle reported.

He is one of hundreds of thousands, perhaps millions of criminals pouring into the United States illegally.

1,000 CROSSED IN ONE NIGHT

Rep. Dan Crenshaw was down at the border and found 1,000 people cross in one night. If that isn’t a reason to build a wall and add other security measures, what is? Nancy Pelosi is helping to ruin the country.

