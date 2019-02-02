Two Really Good Reasons to Build a Wall

We would like to share two good reasons to build the wall. One is a pervert named Marvin Ramos, and another is the 1,000 people who crossed into the United States illegally in one night.

THE FIRST REASON IS MARVIN RAMOS

Mexican national Marvin Yovani Mejia Ramos, 50, uses aliases and has served time on at least three occasions in U.S. prisons for sexually abusing children. KHOU.com reported he was arrested again this week during a traffic stop.

“Mejia Ramos is a very dangerous convicted criminal that is in our country illegally,” Precinct 4 Constable Kenneth Hayden said in a Facebook post. “Great job by our deputy that located him and is once again bringing him to justice.”

Ramos served eight years in Lancaster, California, for continuous sexual assault of a child. In Los Angeles, he served six years for perjury, six years for sexual assault of a child and two years for lewd acts with a child under the age of 14, Montgomery County Pct. 4 Constables wrote on Facebook.

He had been deported in 2013 and again in 2015 after a DWI arrest, the Houston Chronicle reported.

He is one of hundreds of thousands, perhaps millions of criminals pouring into the United States illegally.

1,000 CROSSED IN ONE NIGHT

Rep. Dan Crenshaw was down at the border and found 1,000 people cross in one night. If that isn’t a reason to build a wall and add other security measures, what is? Nancy Pelosi is helping to ruin the country.

Dem: walls can’t stop visa overstays! Me: we know that Dem: can’t stop drugs at points of entry either! Me: never said it would Dem: so why build it!? It’s immoral! Me: Because last night in Rio Grande Valley I witnessed nearly 1,000 people cross unimpeded. Just one sector. — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) February 2, 2019

Coming up on ⁦@GMA⁩ the chief of the rio grande sector ⁦takes us to what he says is the busiest spot along the entire border, where hundreds of asylum seekers pour in every day – what the @CBP border patrol will tell the president coming up pic.twitter.com/ErkZGcaCwX — Matt Gutman (@mattgutmanABC) January 10, 2019

The decades-long failure to secure our border, in one photo. Last week, @CBP agents recovered more than 700 lbs. of cocaine—worth $22.5 million—near part of the U.S.–Mexico border with no wall. When confronted, the suspects drove into the Rio Grande and fled to Mexico. pic.twitter.com/K8q8d7ldZI — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 22, 2019

Loading a bus full of those who just crossed the Rio Grande – as I ride around with @DanCrenshawTX and CBP. I’ve now personally seen well over 100 crossers in brief time on border today. #PelosiDoesntCare #DemocratsDontCare pic.twitter.com/99wr4dOx55 — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) February 1, 2019

America must have a serious border debate. Make no mistake: 1. This is a debate between porous borders and secure borders 2. This is a debate between security experts who understand the role of secure fencing, and those who believe (wrongly) that sensors and drones are enough — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) January 27, 2019