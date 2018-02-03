Two More Reports Rosenstein Threatened People to Stop Probe

On Friday, we reported that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein threatened the House Intelligence Committee with retaliation to stop the probe.

Fox News legal analyst Greg Jarrett told Sean Hannity on his TV show this evening that his congressional source told him Rod Rosenstein in a meeting three weeks ago threatened Chairman Nunes and others.

Rosenstein said he was tired of dealing with the House Intelligence Committee. He threatened to request House Intel text messages to stop their probe.

SECOND SOURCE CONFIRMS

Greg Jarrett said Saturday in a tweet that a second source confirmed in a meeting on January 10 Rosenstein warned the members of the House Intel Committee he would subpoena the committee’s calls and texts to stop their investigation.

A 2nd source has now confirmed to me that, in a meeting on January 10, Deputy A-G Rosenstein used the power of his office to threaten to subpoena the calls & texts of the Intel Committee to get it to stop it’s investigation of DOJ and FBI. Likely an Abuse of Power & Obstruction. — Gregg Jarrett (@GreggJarrett) February 3, 2018

Again, if true, Rosenstein’s action was an illegal abuse of power and he should no longer serve as Deputy Attorney General. He allegedly used threats to try to stop the Intelligence Committee from exposing wrongful behavior in an attempt to cover it up. — Gregg Jarrett (@GreggJarrett) February 3, 2018

Mr. Jarrett explained on Friday.

FURTHER CONFIRMATION

David Webb separately heard from a congressional source that Rosenstein did threaten the House Intel on January 10th.