Two Senate Republicans Scuttled a Great Judge Liberals Also Like

Republicans do not have control of Congress. The Never Trump Republicans are more vicious and untrustworthy than the Democrats. They hate the idea of ‘America First’ and they hate the agenda.

John McCain is an obvious leader in this but he hasn’t been back to D.C. since December.

Mitch McConnell tries to control them, but the hate just overwhelms decisions as it did recently in the case of a perfectly outstanding judge. The Trump nominee was torpedoed by Senators Marco Rubio and Tim Scott over political comments he made in college.

A number of liberals even agree he is highly qualified for the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals. The attacks from the right were the deciding factor.

BOUNDS DIDN’T LIKE MARXIST MULTICULTURALISM AND SEPARATION OF THE RACES IN COLLEGE

Breitbart reports that Ryan Bounds, an Oregon Federal prosecutor clerked for Judge Diarmuid O’Scannlain on the Ninth Circuit and has very impressive credentials. The left-wing American Bar Association [ABA] unanimously voted Bounds as qualified for the 9th Circuit.

College essays do not disqualify a person, the ABA said.

This important nomination, a historic one with a conservative judge was taken down by Rubio and Scott over writings in a college newspaper and it’s really because he’s a Trump-nominated judge.

George Soros’s Democracy Alliance didn’t like Bounds which should have been a reason for a Republican to pick him.

In his writings, Bounds compared diversity training to a “pestilence,” ridiculed multiculturalism and criticized race-based groups on campus.

Bounds apologized for “overheated” language while writing in the school newspaper at Stanford. What he did in now way mattered, But the two Trump hating establishment guys decided to nix his candidacy.

In addition to Rubio, and sometimes Scott, other establishment liberal Republicans like Susan Collins, John McCain Lisa Murkowski, and Jeff Flake can’t be trusted. Collins, McCain, and Flake are really Democrats.

There was no legitimate reason to scuttle Bounds other than Trump hate. College papers are never in the mix. Soon, they will be going back to high school and grammar school.

LITTLE MARCO DISHES WITH THE LEFT

Rubio took his hatred a step further on Sunday, telling Jake Tapper that intelligence officials properly obtained a FISA warrant to monitor Trump campaign associate Carter Page, and that surveillance was “justified.”

The Department of Justice released the FISA warrant application, which undermined a number of key claims in the Nunes memo, on Saturday evening.

The evidence points to something quite different, but little Marco has joined the crowd that hopes to take down the President.

Rubio also said surveillance of Page wasn’t spying on the Trump campaign. He said that even though the warrant covered everyone in the campaign — if they picked them up “incidentally”.

Never Trumpism is a disease.