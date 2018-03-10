Two SWAT Officers Suspended for Responding to Stoneman Mass Shooting

When Nikolas Cruz began to massacre innocent people in the Stoneman Douglas High School, two SWAT officers from the Miramar Florida Police Department responded. The officers weren’t there in any official capacity, they were doing their civic duty and trying to help their community.

These men ran to the danger, towards the fire.

They were suspended for violating policy. It “created an officer safety issue and left them unaccountable for their actions,” according to their police department.

Whatever that means.

Bureaucracy over bravery

The union had a different take. “While it may have been a violation of policy to not notify their supervisors that they were going there, their intentions were brave and heroic, I think,” Broward County PBA President Jeff Marano said Wednesday.

Yes, of course!

Detective Jeffrey Gilbert and Detective Carl Schlosser responded to the call of duty and were punished for it. Both officers were near the school. They thought they might be able to save lives.

They were suspended until further notice from their “privileged program” for their “reckless” actions.

A third SWAT member, Officer Kevin Gonzalez, was accused of being linked to several social media posts that put the city and police in a negative light and was suspended for violating the department’s social media policy and the code of conduct, according to spokeswoman Tania Rues.

Instead of focusing on brave law enforcement officers and guns, maybe these jerks should concentrate on dangerous school programs, inept rules regarding arrests, and sleazy politicians who mandate it all. They might also agree to harden the schools.