TX Dem Party Accused of Calling on Illegals to Vote

Greg Abbott said today that the Texas Democratic Party asked noncitizens to register to vote, sending applications with the citizenship box pre-checked.

He said it is being investigated and, if true, there will be serious consequences.

The Public Interest Legal Foundation alerted district attorneys and the federal Justice Department to the pre-checked applications, and also included a signed affidavit from a man who said some of his relatives, who aren’t citizens, received the mailing, according to The Washington Times.

With the flood of illegal aliens pouring into the country, we will soon be ruled by foreigners.

The PILF publicly released complaints it sent to Hidalgo and Starr counties asking for an investigation. The organization also provided copies of pre-marked voter applications and the affidavit from the man who said his non-citizen relatives received the mailing.

The applications were pre-addressed to elections officials, which is likely what left many voters to believe they were receiving an official communication from the state.

But the return address was from the State Democratic Executive Committee and listed an address in Austin that matches the state Democratic Party’s headquarters.

The letter is emblazoned with “Urgent! Your voter registration deadline is October 9.” It continues: “Your voter registration application is inside. Complete, sign and return it today!”

This hasn’t been proven but it sounds like the Democratic Party.