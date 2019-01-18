TX Rep Tries to Block Rep Tlaib’s Trip to Meet With “Israel’s Greatest Threat”

The new Socialist Rep. from Michigan, Rashida Tlaib, a Palestinian Muslim, is planning to lead a delegation to Palestinian territories. A Texas Republican says it is “exceedingly dangerous” for U.S.-Israeli relations and he wants it defunded.

He wrote to Speaker Pelosi and a Democratic chairman, asking them to not sign off on the trip.

“Please deny Rep. Tlaib’s request to sponsor and lead a CODEL to Palestine and exercise your authority as chair to deny your consent to any member of your committee who seeks your approval to participate in such a misadventure,” Rep. Brian Babin, R-Texas, wrote in a Thursday letter to Democratic leaders.

Babin argues that an official visit to the West Bank could “undo years of goodwill built by the foreign policy and Israeli-American communities.”

“This action, from an outspoken supporter of the ‘BDS’ Israeli boycott movement … is both ill-conceived and inconsistent with our national values,” Babin wrote.

RASHIDA TLAIB

Rep. Tlaib, who called the President a “motherf***er”, was recently photographed with her friend, a Hezbollah-supporting Jew hater. She had dined with him and her other close friends and family after her confirmation.

Tlaib also supports the boycott movement — BDS — against Israel. She now wants to travel to Palestine as an alternative to a trip to Israel traditionally sponsored by the American Israel Public Affairs Committee.

“I want us to see that segregation and how that has really harmed us being able to achieve real peace in that region,” Tlaib told the Intercept in December. “I don’t think AIPAC provides a real, fair lens into this issue. It’s one-sided. … [They] have these lavish trips to Israel, but they don’t show the side that I know is real, which is what’s happening to my grandmother and what’s happening to my family there.”

SHE WON'T EXPLAIN HER RELATIONSHIP

The Defamation League wants her to explain her relationship with her terrorist friend, but she will just repeat what she has already tweeted.

Right wing media targeting me again rather than focusing on the President’s reckless government shutdown. Yes, I am Muslim and Palestinian. Get over it. Focus on the human impact of this disaster. #EndTheShutdown — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) January 15, 2019