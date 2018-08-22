Tyrannical Chuck Threatens Trump, “You Better Not Talk About Pardons”

President Trump weighed in on the Paul Manafort case and the Michael Cohen case Wednesday. As you have probably heard, Trumps’ former personal lawyer isn’t taking a bullet for Trump as promised. In fact, he’s a regular Judas. He put in with Hillary’s people. So far, his new pals got him up to five or six years in jail. Good work!

THE PRESIDENT’S TWEETS

President Trump tweeted this morning that people should probably not retain Cohen if they are looking “for a good lawyer.” That’s sage advice the President wishes he followed no doubt.

Cohen did attend the worst law school in the country and he’s not very honest.

If anyone is looking for a good lawyer, I would strongly suggest that you don’t retain the services of Michael Cohen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 22, 2018

The President’s reaction to the Manafort verdict was very different. He “feels very badly” for Manafort and his “wonderful family”. He questioned the “justice” in resuscitating a 12-year old case and added that Paul Manafort “refused to “break” – make up stories”.

I feel very badly for Paul Manafort and his wonderful family. “Justice” took a 12 year old tax case, among other things, applied tremendous pressure on him and, unlike Michael Cohen, he refused to “break” – make up stories in order to get a “deal.” Such respect for a brave man! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 22, 2018

The President also mentioned that Cohen pleaded guilty to two counts of campaign finance violations that weren’t a crime. Let’s see, SET UP? Obama’s campaign did have a nearly $2 million campaign finance violations and he only had to pay a fine. Hillary appears to have had several but they’re being ignored.

Michael Cohen plead guilty to two counts of campaign finance violations that are not a crime. President Obama had a big campaign finance violation and it was easily settled! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 22, 2018

PETTY TYRANT CHUCK THREATENS THE PRESIDENT

Naturally, the public and the media are speculating that Donald Trump might pardon Paul Manafort. That prompted hack Chuck Schumer to threaten Trump.

Schumer’s useless. Dan Bongino calls him the “police state tyrant” and that he is.

“I understand the president’s on his way to a rally. He better not talk about pardons for Michael Cohen and Paul Manafort tonight or anytime in the future,” Schumer said during a press conference while discussing his meeting with Judge Brett Kavanaugh, Trump’s Supreme Court pick.

My message to the president: you better not talk about pardons for Michael Cohen or Paul Manafort tonight, or anytime in the future. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) August 21, 2018

.@SenSchumer, yesterday: “I understand the President’s on his way to a rally. He better not talk about pardons for Michael Cohen or Paul Manafort tonight or any time in the future.” pic.twitter.com/3qYIgEKGfm — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 22, 2018