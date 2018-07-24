Tyrannical Little Putz David Hogg Threatens the President

I hope Secret Service has a conversation with little snowflake, David Hogg. He is one arrogant, sanctimonious individual who threatened the President on Monday. He should know how he looks to the majority of the country, it’s not pretty.

After the President tweeted Iran, Hogg wrote: “To US President Trump: NEVER, EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE. WE ARE NO LONGER A COUNTRY THAT WILL STAND FOR YOUR DEMENTED WORDS OF VIOLENCE & DEATH. BE CAUTIOUS!

To US President Trump: NEVER, EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE. WE ARE NO LONGER A COUNTRY THAT WILL STAND FOR YOUR DEMENTED WORDS OF VIOLENCE & DEATH. BE CAUTIOUS! — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) July 23, 2018

What is this little twerp going to do? Maybe he would like to go to Iran and see how well he is received there.

Hogg was of course mimicking the President’s warning to the Mullahs who have been threatening to destroy the United States. The President tweeted: “To Iranian President Rouhani: NEVER, EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE. WE ARE NO LONGER A COUNTRY THAT WILL STAND FOR YOUR DEMENTED WORDS OF VIOLENCE & DEATH. BE CAUTIOUS!”

Hogg also hysterically tweeted to his followers: “These Midterms could be the last election of our lifetime. VOTE”

What is he talking about? Does he even know?