Tyrant Teen Levels Threats at Graduation as Others Honor the Fallen

By
S.Noble
-
0

Students at Marjory Stoneman High, the site of a mad gunman who killed 17 people at the school, paid tribute to the four seniors who died during Sunday’s graduation ceremony. Many expressed their feelings on their caps like Meadow Pollack’s best friend.

And Nick’s friend Hannah.

Four students were awarded diplomas posthumously.

Meadow Pollack, Joaquin Oliver, Carmen Schentrup, and Nicholas Dworet
HOGG SAYS

Classless David Hogg used the graduation as a platform for his dishonest and extreme politics. Instead of using his cap to honor the memory of the students and faculty who were murdered in his school, he politicized the event. He put the $1.05 price tag on his cap to insult Sen. Marco Rubio because the senator takes donations from the NRA.

It was worse than that. He and his friends leveled threats. They are going to hold ‘die-ins’ at ‘sellouts’ offices. All he wants to do is act the tyrant and take our rights away.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.