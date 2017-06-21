U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres Warns Trump the U.S. Can Be Replaced

The U.N.’s Secretary General Antonio Guterres warned President Trump on Tuesday that the U.S. could be replaced.

Oh, yes, please, replace us.

The bottom line is Guterres, a communist, wants more money from the U.S. and is opposed to the new funding levels, especially for refugees.

During his first press conference, Guterres told reporters the new funding levels proposed by the United States would be disastrous and create, “an unsolvable problem to the management of the U.N.”

Surely the communists in the U.N. have the answers to solve that problem. They want to control the world after all.

The globalist grifter Guterres is threatening to replace us because surely other countries will clamor for the opportunity to provide welfare to the rest of the world in our stead.

He urged rich countries to do much more to support the 80 percent of the world’s refugees living in the developing world — and to increase the number of refugees they will give new homes to, ABC News and Fox News reported.

We have to support 80% of the world?

It’s not going to work with Trump. He just proposed Congress pass legislation that will keep immigrants to the U.S. from collecting welfare for at least five years.

Guterres is an open borders leftist who was the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. That’s where his heart lies. He appealed to all U.N. member states “not to refuse entry to those seeking asylum and deserving protection”.

It’s not the U.S.’s job to support the world. It’s our job to take care of our own, but these people don’t believe in sovereignty.

Basically, he wants us to open the U.S. to anyone who wants to come

Trump has cut refugee resettlement funds by 25% and Guterres wants the numbers back up.

Guterres singled out the US and our America-first President for criticism saying we are “by far the largest resettlement country in the world” with a “very generous and positive policy.”

Yeah, Guterres, that’s got to stop.

Guterres is oblivious to the fact that the refugees are attacking civil society and that terrorism accompanies mass invasions. It’s also unaffordable.

He plans to come to D.C. soon and talk it up with the pawns in Congress, going around the President. It’s traitorous for these congressmen to entertain his ideas outside of the presidency.

Guterres is pushing the globalist agenda of open borders and redistribution. The best thing that could happen is for the U.S. to cut funds and many of the ties to these anti-American communists.

One of our readers posted this link, it’s worth checking out, Communist Goals (1963) Congressional Record-Appendix, pp. A34-35 January 10, 1963