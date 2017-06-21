U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres Warns Trump the U.S. Can Be Replaced

The U.N.’s Secretary General Antonio Guterres warned President Trump on Tuesday that the U.S. could be replaced.
Oh, yes, please, replace us.
The bottom line is Guterres, a communist, wants more money from the U.S. and is opposed to the new funding levels, especially for refugees.
During his first press conference, Guterres told reporters the new funding levels proposed by the United States would be disastrous and create, “an unsolvable problem to the management of the U.N.”
Surely the communists in the U.N. have the answers to solve that problem. They want to control the world after all.
The globalist grifter Guterres is threatening to replace us because surely other countries will clamor for the opportunity to provide welfare to the rest of the world in our stead.
He urged rich countries to do much more to support the 80 percent of the world’s refugees living in the developing world — and to increase the number of refugees they will give new homes to, ABC News and Fox News reported.
We have to support 80% of the world?
It’s not going to work with Trump. He just proposed Congress pass legislation that will keep immigrants to the U.S. from collecting welfare for at least five years.
Guterres is an open borders leftist who was the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. That’s where his heart lies. He appealed to all U.N. member states “not to refuse entry to those seeking asylum and deserving protection”.
It’s not the U.S.’s job to support the world. It’s our job to take care of our own, but these people don’t believe in sovereignty.
Basically, he wants us to open the U.S. to anyone who wants to come
Trump has cut refugee resettlement funds by 25% and Guterres wants the numbers back up.
Guterres singled out the US and our America-first President for criticism saying we are “by far the largest resettlement country in the world” with a “very generous and positive policy.”
Yeah, Guterres, that’s got to stop.
Guterres is oblivious to the fact that the refugees are attacking civil society and that terrorism accompanies mass invasions. It’s also unaffordable.
He plans to come to D.C. soon and talk it up with the pawns in Congress, going around the President. It’s traitorous for these congressmen to entertain his ideas outside of the presidency.
Guterres is pushing the globalist agenda of open borders and redistribution. The best thing that could happen is for the U.S. to cut funds and many of the ties to these anti-American communists.
One of our readers posted this link, it’s worth checking out, Communist Goals (1963) Congressional Record-Appendix, pp. A34-35 January 10, 1963
Lol, is that a threat ? Replace us and save us a few hundred billion more dollars. While we know about the Washington swamp of corruption, there is an ocean of corruption at the UN
Both the EU and the UN are welfare agencies for the hope-to-be-wealthy.
I suggest watching two videos; BoomTown and Brexit: the Movie.
They both show how bureaucrats are living the Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous.
They want the lifestyle without creating anything of value by building a business. No doubt THIS is where the hatred of Trump comes from. He built an empire with modest means and they are incapable of doing the same.
The US should pull out of the UN
Let some other country host the UN . See if they like that honor !
I’m with U Chuck. The UN does nothing that benefits the USA or any of its citizens. If I’m wrong please enlighten me. All they do is take our money and occupy a plot of land and a building that cud better be used for the needy of our country.
Just push Guterres off a six story building and get another Sec Gen. (someone who contributes to the objectives of NATO)
YES KICK TRUMP OUT. SAVE THE USA BILLIONS>
Guess there had to be a libtard comment. Get over it snowflake, you lost.
We’ve Already Saved Billions WITH Trump IN THERE!!!
We are not listening to these left wing cess pool workers any more; Get lost, Pally and don’t come back
We should stop funding their posh headquarters in Washington, as well. If they stay then they should pay proper rent and be subject to all the laws of the United States, such as Traffic, just to begin with.
Great! Let someone else pay for a change. Gravy train is over, maybe ask the Saudis or Chinese, they have deep pockets….
Internet search and read this: Communist Goals (1963) Congressional Record–Appendix, pp. A34-A35
January 10, 1963
Thank you for the information. I’ll link to it.
Get us out of the UN; Get the UN out of the USA!!!
Let’s see who in DC will meet with this communist. I will not be surprised if Paul Ryan, John McCain, Jeff Flake do. They will find time in between doing nothing and blocking Trump to meet with this hack.
screw him get out of our country
The UN is a corrupt, worthless, contemptible organization. Other than its value as a source of intelligence info, I see no reason for the U.S. to maintain membership and host it in New York.
Resign from the UN, secure the building, give all countries 30 days to remove any items from their offices, under Marine escort. If they do not comply ALL items become property of the US government for resale. Give all UN members a 30 day temporary VISA so they have time to schedule flights back to their home countries. Failure to comply will result in arrest as illegal aliens. Gut the building, turn it into a veterans center complete with hospital, pharmacy, one bedroom apartments, commissary, PX, counseling offices, cafeteria, and a theater.
Semper fi, GIJoe, get rid of this non sensical sandbox where other countries are leading us around by the nose while picking our pockets at the same time. Get ’em out,
GI Joe, You have a great idea.
I like it, GI Joe.
Love that answer, GI Joe.
Evict the UN. Since have only the foulest intent, they have no busy operating on American soil.
Idle threats from a leech. ‘Go on, get!’ Truth be told, you need us far more than we need you. Get off our soil, and don’t come back Tony!
This odious self-serving slug Guterres is just another Neo-Con-Globalist plant in the now galactically-corrupt & utterly compromised UN.
Last time I saw him show his face, he was threatening Australia to take in more so-called “refugees”. He neglected to mention that globalist machinations, in which they have inveigled the UN, are largely responsible for the bulk of these deliberately-contrived refugees anyway.
Just remember: “Almost all misery in the world today is part of some business model”.
Replace us already and shut up.
Cutting funding isn’t enough. Time to send them packing. The President also needs to inform Congress that only the President, or an AUTHORIZED Representative thereof can speak to them.
get out of the UN , all it does for us is COST us.