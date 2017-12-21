U.N. Tries to Bully U.S. with a Vote

The U.N. voted 128-9 (with 32 abstentions and 21 delegations that were no-shows) to denounce the President’s decision to call Jerusalem the capital of Israel as we all know that is what it has been for decades. The anti-Semitics and the appeasers were out in full force.

Aside from Israel, the only countries to side with the United States by voting no were Guatemala, Honduras, Togo, the Marshall Islands, the Federated States of Micronesia, Nauru and Palau.

The vote has no force of law but they want the United States to withdraw its Dec. 6 declaration on Jerusalem, the contested holy city.

The New York Times says the Trump administration’s decision to defy a 50-year international consensus on Jerusalem’s status has unsettled world politics and contributed to America’s diplomatic isolation.

In fact, the President just had the guts to do what Presidents Clinton, Bush and Obama said they would do.

Major allies like Britain, France, Germany and Japan voted for the resolution, though some allies, like Australia and Canada, abstained.

The radical Islamists have kept this fight up and they have insisted Israel is not a sovereign nation. The other nations of the world always take the path of least resistance, Trump doesn’t.

Regardless of what people think of Israel, our policy has been to accept Jerusalem as the capital without admitting it. Trump’s decision shows strength. It shows he means what he says.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel said in a Facebook post: “Israel completely rejects this preposterous resolution. Jerusalem is our capital. Always was, always will be.”

The American ambassador, Nikki R. Haley, called the vote “null and void,” declaring that “no vote in the United Nations will make any difference” on the United States’ plans to move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, which she called “the right thing to do.”

“The United States is, by far, the single largest contributor to the United Nations and its agencies,” she stated. “When we make generous contributions to the U.N., we also have a legitimate expectation that our goodwill is recognized and respected. When a nation is singled out for attack in this organization, that nation is disrespected. What’s more, that nation is asked to pay for the privilege of being disrespected. In the case of the United States, we are asked to pay more than anyone else for that dubious privilege.”

She continued: “Instead, there is a larger point to make. The United States will remember this day, in which it was singled out for attack in the General Assembly for the very act of exercising our right as a sovereign nation. We will remember it when we are called upon once again to make the world’s largest contribution to the United Nations,” she said of the vote. “And we will remember when so many countries come calling on us, as they so often do, to pay even more and to use our influence for their benefit.”

The New York Times did not support the President and said that the vote was to rebel against him threatening to withdraw funds. However, out of the other side of their mouths, they said the vote was a foregone conclusion.

If the President hadn’t threatened them, you wouldn’t have seen those abstentions.

The Times says the President is diplomatically isolated and he’s the first President to not get along with the U.N.

The U.N. hates us and condemns the U.S. and Israel constantly. When you go into the lobby of the U.N., you can see the anti-U.S. sentiments. The members are largely communists, socialists, dictators and the fearful.

Most humorously, Turkish dictator Erdogan wants to know where the “cradle of democracy” went. Obviously we won’t find it in Turkey. He locks up people for insulting him and has more journalists in prison than other nations. He wouldn’t know freedom if it jumped up and smacked him in the face.

Here is a video of her remarks via abc news.