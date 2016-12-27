U.S. Pays 22% of Funding to a U.N. That Undermines the U.S. and Israel — Turn It Into Condos

Multiple media reports indicate that Joe Biden and Barack Obama were behind the resolution that claims Israel’s most sacred lands are occupied territory.

Sources who spoke to the Washington Free Beacon described Biden as personally lobbying in favor of the resolution, which comports with claims by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that “the Obama administration initiated it, stood behind it, coordinated on the wording and demanded that it be passed.”

David Keys, a spokesman to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has information that shows “beyond a shadow of a doubt” the Obama administration was behind the action.

“Some of that information is sensitive, and so I can’t share it on live TV, but I have seen the information myself with my own eyes and I can tell you beyond a shadow of a doubt that that is exactly what happened,” spokesman David Keyes told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

Obama and Biden denied it but there’s no way they are telling the truth.

Charles Krauthammer has a great idea of what to do with the U.N. – turn it into condos!

As we reported, the hill says Senators Lindsey Graham and Ted Cruz want funding cut until the resolutions is withdrawn.

He vowed to Prime Minister Netanyahu that they will defund.

It echoes Graham’s statement.

“It’s that important to me,” Graham told CNN. “This is a road we haven’t gone down before. If you can’t show the American people that international organizations can be more responsible, there is going to be a break. And I am going to lead that break.”

We pay the U.N. to harm Israel and us. Enough is enough. Destroy this globalist nightmare. It doesn’t work.

The Wall Street Journal is also calling for defunding the U.N.

WSJ editorial calls for congressional retribution at Turtle Bay: defund the U.N. https://t.co/AFfq00xPwy — Sohrab Ahmari (@SohrabAhmari) December 24, 2016

Donald Trump isn’t going to support the U.N. actions.

The United Nations has such great potential but right now it is just a club for people to get together, talk and have a good time. So sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 26, 2016

Did you know that the U.N. is considering honoring mass murderer Fidel Castro?