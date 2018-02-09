U.S. Spies Colluded with Russians to Buy Dirt on Trump, Cyberweapons

The New York Times might have put a story out this evening, in a Friday night dump, to get ahead of what could be explosive information. Last year, in September, a shadowy Russian bilked American spies out of $100,000…promising to deliver stolen National Security Agency cyberweapons in a deal that he insisted would also include compromising material on President Trump, according to American and European intelligence officials, the NY Times wrote.

The attempt to purchase this material began in April 2017.

In other words, after Trump became president, intelligence officials were dealing with known Russian criminals, attempting to get compromising material on him. They did this from April until at least September. The New York Times was also involved.

THEY CLAIM THEY DIDN’T WANT THE TRUMP DIRT

The article claims the real intention was to get stolen secrets back, including cyberweapons and the computer code for the weapons belonging to the N.S.A. and C.I.A.

They were also promised a video of Mr. Trump consorting with prostitutes in a Moscow hotel room in 2013, according to American and European officials and the Russian, who agreed to be interviewed in Germany only on condition of anonymity. There remains no evidence that such a video exists.

The New York Times reports that the spies made it clear they didn’t want the Trump material:

Several American intelligence officials said they made clear that they did not want the Trump material from the Russian — who was suspected of having murky ties to Russian intelligence and to Eastern European cybercriminals. He claimed the information would link the president and his associates to Russia. But instead of providing the hacking tools, the Russian produced unverified and possibly fabricated information involving Mr. Trump and others, including bank records, emails, and purported Russian intelligence data.

Is it believable that they weren’t after the Trump material and “made clear they did not want” it?

The Russian is known to have ties to Russian intelligence and cybercriminals, according to the article written by Matthew Rosenberg.

They delivered the $100K in cash and then backed out.

The spies cut out of the deal allegedly because they were also fearful of political fallout in Washington if they were seen to be buying scurrilous information on the president.

According to the Times: The N.S.A. even used its official Twitter account nearly a dozen times to send coded messages to the Russian.

In other words, the N.S.A. was colluding with Russians to get anti-Trump dirt, although they claim it wasn’t their intent.

THE RUSSIANS INSISTED ON GIVING THEM TRUMP DIRT

The Russian was anxious to give the spies the video and dropped the price to only a million dollars from ten million. He showed the spies a video clip of a man with prostitutes but they couldn’t make out who the man was.

But they didn’t want the video? It was the Russian pushing the video on them?

THE NY TIMES WAS INVOLVED

The Times bought four documents from the same people. The material purported to be Russian intelligence reports, and each focuses on associates of Mr. Trump. Carter Page, the former campaign adviser who has been the focus of F.B.I. investigators, features in one; Robert and Rebekah Mercer, the billionaire Republican donors, in another.

Almost all of it came from newspaper accounts.

HILLARY’S POLITICAL FIXER POPS UP IN THIS STORY

The Times also discusses Hillary’s political fixer who has been crisscrossing Europe trying to get the alleged video or any dirt on Trump. The Times wrote:

Cody Shearer, an American political operative with ties to the Democratic Party, has been crisscrossing Eastern Europe for more than six months to secure the purported kompromat from a different Russian, said people familiar with the efforts, speaking on the condition of anonymity to avoid damaging their relationship with him.

Reached by phone late last year, Mr. Shearer would say only that his work was “a big deal — you know what it is, and you shouldn’t be asking about it.” He then hung up.

It’s all very suspicious.

Sean Hannity claims even more explosive information than the Senate and House committee memos will soon come out. Is this an attempt by the NY Times to protect the guilty?

Their report followed one by The Intercept.

This, from the pulitzer prize winning reporter james risen, is a huge deal https://t.co/1TklgrEMsg pic.twitter.com/zHiSUa8jlD — Adam Serwer 🍝 (@AdamSerwer) February 9, 2018