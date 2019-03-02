UC Berkeley Thug ARRESTED for Beating Conservative

University of California-Berkeley officials on Friday arrested Zachary Greenberg, 28, who was caught on tape assaulting a conservative activist on campus last month.

He was arrested after a judge issued an arrest warrant in the Feb. 19 attack on Hayden Williams, the school’s public affairs department said in a statement.

Greenberg was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and attempting to cause great bodily injury.

It took them long enough to find him even although we had a very clear picture of him.

