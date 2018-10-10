Ugh! Don Lemon Laughs While Guests Call Kanye a “Dumb Token Negro”

Kanye West has courageously spoken out about his support for President Trump. He’s taken a lot of abuse for it. Recently, he said he is going to the White House to discuss bringing more manufacturing to Chicago and getting jobs for ex-cons. He grew up in Chicago and this is a laudatory goal, but not for Don Lemon and his race whore guests.

On Don Lemon’s CNN Tonight show Tuesday night, three guests on Lemon’s panel took turns mocking Kanye,. One said West couldn’t read and the other called him an “attention whore.”

The male guest began with the utmost condescension, “Kanye West is what happens when Negroes don’t read. And we have this now, and now Donald Trump is going to use this and pervert it, and he’s gonna have somebody who can stand with him and take pictures.”

Another male guest raised his eyebrows. That got Lemon laughing hysterically, saying, “Just looking at Scott.”

The female guest joined in the fun at Kanye and black peoples’ expense, “Listen, black folks are about to trade Kanye West in the racial draft, okay? They’ve had it with him. And he’s an attention whore like the president. He’s all of a sudden now the model spokesperson; he’s the token Negro of the Trump Administration? This is ridiculous. And no one should be taking Kanye West seriously; he clearly has issues; he’s already been hospitalized …”

If he were simply an attention whore, he would hardly do it by taking up with the much-maligned Donald Trump. He’d do what Taylor Swift did or worse yet, what Tom Arnold does.

The female guest mocked his mental illness but claimed it wasn’t too “trivialize mental illness.”

.@Bakari_Sellers: “My issue with Kanye West is quite simple — is that anti-intellectualism simply isn’t cool.” https://t.co/FVeCRODqXl pic.twitter.com/rhH5nWSubZ — CNN Tonight (@CNNTonight) October 10, 2018

These leftist elites don’t care about blacks when they make comments like this about any who disagree with them.

The reason they are doing this is because they are afraid. Rasmussen shows 35% of blacks now support President Trump. That’s a 12 point increase in one year in spite of the media constantly demonizing the President. It would destroy Democrats if Blacks didn’t vote unanimously for them.

Candace Owens summed it up well.

Last night on @CNN, Kanye West was called a “token negro” and a “dumb negro”. I want you guys to imagine if those words were EVER uttered on @FoxNews. CNN has finally committed to going full blown RACIST. They want their slaves back 😂😂@Bakari_Sellers @donlemon #TRUMP2020 https://t.co/QL2RGvHlLo — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) October 10, 2018