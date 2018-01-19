Uh Oh, Bob Menendez Just Got Bad News But He Will Get Re-Elected Anyway

Bob Menendez isn’t going to like this bit of news after all his pontifications about his innocence. He had a jury that was friendly to him in his last corruption trial. They were of the same political persuasion but he didn’t get off completely, there was a holdout.

As it happens, the government is going to retry him.

“The United States files this notice of intent to retry the defendants and requests that the Court set the case for retrial at the earliest possible date,” the notice signed by AnnaLou Tirol, the acting chief of the department’s public integrity section, read, according to Politico.

“Defendants Robert Menendez and Salomon Melgen have been indicted for bribery and corruption by two separate grand juries properly impaneled in the District of New Jersey. The first trial ended in a mistrial with a deadlocked jury. An early retrial date is in the best interests of the public, and the United States is available to schedule a retrial at the Court’s earliest convenience.”

He plans to run for office this year but his constituents won’t care if he’s corrupt. It’s New Jersey.

His office issued the typical statement:

“We regret that the DOJ, after spending millions and millions of taxpayer dollars, and failing to prove a single allegation in a court of law, has decided to double down on an unjust prosecution. Evidently, they did not hear the overwhelming voices of the New Jerseyans who served on the jury this fall. Senator Menendez fully intends to be vindicated — again.”

His colleague in potential corruption, Dr. Melgen is “very disappointed.”

“Anyone who watched the testimony, reviewed the exhibits, and spoke to the jurors and the alternates in the first trial knows that this prosecution was ridiculous and should never have been brought,” he added.

Actually, from what I saw, they were both guilty, but who knows. I wasn’t in the courtroom and corruption is so loosely defined these days.

Mendendez faced an 18-count indictment including six counts of bribery, three counts of honest services fraud, one count of conspiracy, one count of interstate travel to carry out bribery and one count of making false statements on a congressional financial disclosure to conceal the crimes.

The most serious charge, making false statements to conceal the crimes, carried a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, according to The Record.

“Menendez, 63, accepted an abundance of campaign donations, gifts and vacations from Salomon Melgen, a Florida ophthalmologist. In return, Menendez used his position to lobby on behalf of Melgen’s business interests, according to prosecutors,” Fox News reported.

Melgen allegedly directed more than $750,000 in campaign contributions to Menendez, who is currently serving in his second term in Senate.

In the meantime, Menendez is out threatening anyone who might go for his seat. “To those who were digging my political grave so they could jump into my seat, I know who you are and I won’t forget you.”

What a guy. He’s like a gangsta.