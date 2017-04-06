Uh Oh, Democrats Lose Leftist Noam Chomsky on Russia-Trump Collusion Tale

With all the surveillance, unmasking, and leaks, no evidence has turned up that Trump colluded with Russia. Even Adam Schiff is backing off. Far-left Democracy Now quoted far-left Counter Punch website: “The whole case against Trump is based on a pile of unverified BS from some ex-MI-6 flunkey trying to make a killing off sexed up rumors of imaginary collusion.”

Refreshing to hear the truth from the left.

In an interview with far-left linguist and philosopher, Noam Chomsky, he was asked what he thought of the Russia-Trump collusion story. Calling it “not a major issue”, he said the U.S. is becoming a “laughingstock in the world” since they continually interfere in the elections of other nations.

TRANSCRIPT EXCERPT:

NOAM CHOMSKY: It’s a pretty remarkable fact that—first of all, it is a joke. Half the world is cracking up in laughter. The United States doesn’t just interfere in elections. It overthrows governments it doesn’t like, institutes military dictatorships. Simply in the case of Russia alone—it’s the least of it—the U.S. government, under Clinton, intervened quite blatantly and openly, then tried to conceal it, to get their man Yeltsin in, in all sorts of ways. So, this, as I say, it’s considered—it’s turning the United States, again, into a laughingstock in the world.

So why are the Democrats focusing on this? In fact, why are they focusing so much attention on the one element of Trump’s programs which is fairly reasonable, the one ray of light in this gloom: trying to reduce tensions with Russia? That’s—the tensions on the Russian border are extremely serious. They could escalate to a major terminal war. Efforts to try to reduce them should be welcomed. Just a couple of days ago, the former U.S. ambassador to Russia, Jack Matlock, came out and said he just can’t believe that so much attention is being paid to apparent efforts by the incoming administration to establish connections with Russia. He said, “Sure, that’s just what they ought to be doing.”

So, meanwhile, this one topic is the primary locus of concern and critique, while, meanwhile, the policies are proceeding step by step, which are extremely destructive and harmful. So, you know, yeah, maybe the Russians tried to interfere in the election. That’s not a major issue. Maybe the people in the Trump campaign were talking to the Russians. Well, OK, not a major point, certainly less than is being done constantly. And it is a kind of a paradox, I think, that the one issue that seems to inflame the Democratic opposition is the one thing that has some justification and reasonable aspects to it.

That would confirm what Wikileaks has also reported about the 82 times the U.S. has interfered in foreign elections. We aren’t verifying that Wikileaks is correct or not. That is for the reader to decide.

We have confirmed, however, that the Obama administration did try to influence the last Israeli elections.

Obama meddled in Israel’s elections. U.S. taxpayers even funded it via the State Department.

In December of 2014, Jeremy Bird, the “architect” of President Obama’s presidential campaigns began working to defeat Netanyahu in Israel’s March, 2015 elections. We can’t put Obama’s action up to pique over Netanyahu’s speech to Congress warning about Obama’ Iran deal: he delivered it on March 3, 2015, months later.

Bird worked through V15, an Israel-based group dedicated to defeating Netanyahu’s Likud. The NY Times reported that V15 (Victory 2015) and its partners had asked Bird and his firm, 270 Strategies, “to share best practices in organizing so they can maximize their impact both online and on the ground.” Mr. Bird stated through a spokeswoman:

“We’re witnessing something special happening in Israel right now: There’s a groundswell of organic energy as more than 10,000 supporters are coming together to have a voice in their country…. [V15’s] “efforts are already paying off as they have reached out to more than 200,000 targeted voters, both in person and on the phone, about the need for change in Israel.”

What he didn’t say was those “targeted voters” were Israeli Arabs. Investigative reporter Aaron Klein, wrote on February 6, 2015 that “A State Department-financed nonprofit based in Israel is currently engaged in a major effort to get young Arab voters to the voting booths in the upcoming Israeli elections.”