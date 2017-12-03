Uh Oh Dems, Proof of Obstruction of Justice Via Tweet Now Debunked

The left, the media, social media trolls have gone wild over a Trump tweet Saturday in which @realdonaldTrump’s Twitter account seemed to change his story on the Comey firing. Unfortunately, they will be disappointed yet again.

As it turns out, the tweet was written by Trump’s lawyer.

President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, John Dowd, confirmed to CNN on Sunday that he wrote a tweet for the @realDonaldTrump Twitter account about the firing of former White House national security adviser Michael Flynn.

The tweet read: “I had to fire General Flynn because he lied to the Vice President and the FBI,” the Saturday tweet reads. “He has pled guilty to those lies. It is a shame because his actions during the transition were lawful. There was nothing to hide!”

That would have meant Trump knew Flynn lied when he allegedly told Comey to go easy of Flynn which was followed by Comey’s firing. There were questions from Democrats and some RINOs about the sequence of events and why Trump didn’t fire Flynn sooner.

Crazy Eyes Adam Schiff, a deceitful Democrat [but I repeat myself], was the worst offender. He couldn’t get to the mic fast enough. He did the same thing with the Brian Ross fake news the day before claiming Flynn was going to testify that Trump ordered him to talk to Russians.

Why is Schiff never accountable? He never makes any attempt to hear the other side or find out the truth. Pencil neck just jumps on every issue and starts a furor.

The Washington Post reported Saturday that Dowd drafted the tweet, citing two people familiar with the Twitter message. NBC News’ Chuck Todd also reported Sunday on “Meet the Press” that Dowd confirmed he authored the message.

Dowd was attempting to paraphrase a statement made by Ty Cobb and failed miserably.

Trump has also said repeatedly he never told Comey to stop investigating. He said it again Sunday.

The witch hunt continues.