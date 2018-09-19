Uh Oh, Looks Like Blasey-Ford’s Case Hit A Couple Snags

Brett Kavanaugh’s accuser has no one backing up her claims at this time, in fact, quite the opposite.

The male students who Mrs. Blasey-Ford claimed were at the teen party when Judge Brett Kavanaugh allegedly assaulted her, deny her claim. In addition, it looks like the ‘friend’ who tried to back her up has withdrawn her statement.

A former Blasey classmate — Cristina King Miranda — said she knew about the assault within days and it was all over her campus.

Then Twitter users reminded her that Mrs. Blasey-Ford told WaPo she told no one until 2012. If so, how did it get around the Holton Arms campus? Details please!

Then Ms. Miranda deleted her tweet — immediately — and PJ Media columnist Jim Treacher asked her why.

BLASEY’S SUPPORT FADES AWAY

Her excuse is that she was being pestered and is not sure she wants to pursue her claim. She’s BACKING OFF AND OUT. It’s doubtful she will say another word.

Mr. Treacher asked the logical questions she should be able to answer without any issue, but she hasn’t. I mean, what’s the big deal, just give us the date — the year even.

  4. My take: Senators with common sense know that the allegation of sexual assault with no witnesses against Judge Kavanaugh, who has a spotless reputation, three and a half decades ago by a radical Democrat activist is a ploy to try to delay a vote on the judge’s confirmation.

  6. It is called libel. When all this is done, I sincerely hope Justice Kavanaugh files libel suits against all those involved in this conspiracy. This is the only way this type of character assassination will ever end.

