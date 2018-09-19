Uh Oh, Looks Like Blasey-Ford’s Case Hit A Couple Snags

Brett Kavanaugh’s accuser has no one backing up her claims at this time, in fact, quite the opposite.

The male students who Mrs. Blasey-Ford claimed were at the teen party when Judge Brett Kavanaugh allegedly assaulted her, deny her claim. In addition, it looks like the ‘friend’ who tried to back her up has withdrawn her statement.

A former Blasey classmate — Cristina King Miranda — said she knew about the assault within days and it was all over her campus.

Then Twitter users reminded her that Mrs. Blasey-Ford told WaPo she told no one until 2012. If so, how did it get around the Holton Arms campus? Details please!

Who talked about it? Ms. Ford told the Washington Post she told nobody at the time. https://t.co/qCjLf3RIXO pic.twitter.com/4jO35xnbnL — Meech (@michi83) September 19, 2018

Then Ms. Miranda deleted her tweet — immediately — and PJ Media columnist Jim Treacher asked her why.

BLASEY’S SUPPORT FADES AWAY

Her excuse is that she was being pestered and is not sure she wants to pursue her claim. She’s BACKING OFF AND OUT. It’s doubtful she will say another word.

Hi all, deleted this because it served its purpose and I am now dealing with a slew of requests for interviews from The Wash Post, CNN, CBS News. Organizing how I want to proceed. Was not ready for that, not sure I am interested in pursuing. Thanks for reading — Cristina King Miranda (@reinabori) September 19, 2018

Mr. Treacher asked the logical questions she should be able to answer without any issue, but she hasn’t. I mean, what’s the big deal, just give us the date — the year even.