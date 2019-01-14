Uh Oh, Mueller’s Report Might Be “ANTI-CLIMACTIC” Says ABC Reporter

The FBI and DOJ are corrupt, motives unknown. In an op-ed this morning for Fox News, legal analyst Greg Jarrett said they operated out of vengeance. They wanted to avenge former FBI Director Comey’s firing, he contends. He also calls them dishonest, and that is easily provable thanks to their ongoing public lies.

As Jarrett says, “On the same day Comey exonerated Clinton, his FBI was furtively meeting with the author of the fictitious anti-Trump “dossier” funded by Clinton and the Democrats.” Nothing in the fake dossier was “true or verified”, yet they “exploited” it to secure a spy warrant on Trump’s campaign, “concealing the truth from the intelligence court and deceiving the judges.”

The rogue agents abused their power over suspicions, real or feigned, that the President had too many ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin. No matter the reason, without probable cause, with no evidence, and possibly little cause for concern, they pursued a counterintelligence operation of Donald Trump, both before and after his inauguration.

It looks very partisan and it could well be the ‘insurance policy’ Peter Strzok discussed with his lover Lisa Page when he comforted her that there was something they could do if he won the presidency.

Last week, on Brian Stelter’s ‘[un]Reliable Sources’, Trump hater Carl Bernstein of Watergate fame said that Mueller’s report will say President Trump “destabilized” the United States. His comments came before the NY Times’ hysterical reporting of old reports they made new again.

UH OH BERNSTEIN, NOT WHAT YOU HOPED

Jon Karl of ABC News, who probably has better sources than the has-been Bernstein, dashed the hopes of many on This Week on Sunday with a different take.

“People who are closest to what Mueller has been doing, interacting with the special counsel, caution me that this report is almost certain to be anti-climactic.”

Karl dismisses the agency’s rogue investigation as one driven by legitimate suspicions worthy of pursuing, even though some say it might have violated the Constitution. Americans will decide if it’s egregious and a violation of the President’s civil rights or if the probe is acceptable.

The DOJ/FBI did not have proof of a crime so they pursued it as a counterintelligence investigation. The agency lied and manipulated to hide what they were up to from the President so he would not be inclined to shut them down.

Greg Jarrett has come to his own conclusion: “They investigated Trump because they could. They defied the law, ignored or perverted facts, and debased the integrity of a heretofore-respected law enforcement agency.”

Watch as Karl explains:

IF TRUE, THIS WILL NOT GO OVER WELL WITH THE LEFT