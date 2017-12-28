Uh Oh Planet Gore Is Getting Colder, Snowier

On May 31, 2006 Al Gore, appearing on the CBS Early Show said unequivocally, “…the debate among the scientists is over. There is no more debate. We face a planetary emergency. There is no more scientific debate among serious people who’ve looked at the science…Well, I guess in some quarters, there’s still a debate over whether the moon landing was staged in a movie lot in Arizona, or whether the Earth is flat instead of round.”

In 2008, Al Gore boldly declared to a German audience that “the entire North ‘polarized’ cap will disappear in 5 years.” (Needless to say, that did not happen.. As it happens, the North Pole gained ice.

Gore’s predictions were those of American scientist Wieslaw Maslowsk who said in 2007, “you can argue that may be our projection of [an ice-free Arctic by 2013] is already too conservative.”

However, by 2013, Arctic sea ice coverage was up 50 percent from 2012 levels. Data from Europe’s Cryosat spacecraft showed that Arctic sea ice coverage was nearly 2,100 cubic miles by the end of this year’s melting season, up from about 1,400 cubic miles during the same time last year.

Gore’s predictions are found to be mostly false. Anthony Watts at Watt’s Up With That has a long list of predictions gone wrong if you want to check it out, click the link.

“Climate Change” aka “Global Warming” was to warm the earth’s winters and stop the snows.

The United States has put a crimp in that. Our winters are getting colder. In fact, they are life-threatingly cold in the Northern U.S..

From the Daily Mail:

The National Weather Service reported International Falls, Minnesota, the self-proclaimed Icebox of the Nation, plunged to 37 degrees below zero, breaking the old record of 32 below set in 1924.

“Bitterly cold arctic air will settle in across a large swath of the U.S. as we turn the calendar from 2017 to 2018,” said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski.

“People will really need to bundle up if they are heading out Sunday night for New Year’s Eve celebrations in places like Chicago, for example, where the high will be 15 F on Sunday, around 15 degrees below normal.”

Not unexpectedly, the global warming alarmists say global warming is causing the colder winters. It’s all supposition and they admit themselves it needs further research. One study published in Nature Geoscience makes the claim but the study only “effectively underscores the interconnectedness of Earth’s atmosphere.”

No, REALLY?

It’s merely a study that effectively underscores the interconnectedness of Earth’s atmosphere. It’s a hypothesis based on the “proven science” of the ever-vague “climate change”.

Meterologist Tom Tasselmeyer says it’s snowing more in the U.S.

Christmas Day snow cover up for 3rd straight year across contiguous U.S.:

2017: 49%

2016: 44%

2015: 37%

2014: 36%#WhiteChristmas pic.twitter.com/m893dBZ8PC — Tom Tasselmyer (@ttasselWBAL) December 25, 2017

JUST IN from 5 Eyewitness News Meteorologist @JYuhasKSTP

“Accumulating snow likely Thu into Fri — odds are increasing we will see +4″ of snow Metro and maybe 8″ this will be followed by brutal sub zero cold all weekend with coldest Christmas weather in over 20 years.” pic.twitter.com/9leMHtTjks — Chris Egert (@cegertKSTP) December 17, 2017

Much of country an ice box, big question is – will we have a freeze in central #Florida?? EURO model plunges #Tampa temps into 20s late next week. Not buying that YET, model has cold bias and still too far out. Still going to be a very chilly week! Stay tuned! #Skytower pic.twitter.com/IoWAwaGtAn — Paul Dellegatto⚡️FOX (@PaulFox13) December 28, 2017

BREAKING: Watertown, NY SETS a NEW RECORD LOW for December 28!

Current temperature is -30°F.

Today’s old record low is -23°F set back in 1993.

Numbers may go even lower through sunrise!#NYwx pic.twitter.com/FFzbH76hrC — Peter Hall (@PeteWeatherBeat) December 28, 2017

I wonder if @PorterFox is reconsidering his Feb. 2014 NYTimes op-ed entitled “The End of Snow?” https://t.co/Uhv2GHzRbO — Steve Milloy (@JunkScience) December 28, 2017

High of 7°F in Chicago (O’Hare) was the 2nd coldest daytime high on record — but couldn’t beat 1925 (3°F). Tuesday’s 5°F is in the record books already. pic.twitter.com/8Q9zK3iCEi — Ryan Maue | weather.us (@RyanMaue) December 28, 2017

Context of how cold this stretch is: If #Boston stays below 20F for 6 straight days, it’ll be the longest streak in 100 years and 2nd longest on record. Yeah, it’s cold. pic.twitter.com/poJBCmrWKH — Eric Fisher (@ericfisher) December 27, 2017



It’s not only the U.S., Germany and Canada are experiencing the same, to name only two.

In 2014, Daily Caller listed the five biggest fails on snow-free, ice-free winters. We already discussed one – the ice-free Arctic. Here are the other four: Scientists predicted in 2000 that kids would grow up without snow; It’s been 10 years since scientists predicted the “end of skiing” in Scotland; Environmentalists predicted the end of spring snowfall; and let’s not forget the end of skiing everywhere.

Do you get the feeling they’re lying to us?

I had to add this video – they are both so talented.

