Uh Oh, Sources for the Khashoggi Stories Include a Shady Operative

Patrick Poole at PJ Media reported on the very concerning ties of at least one of the media’s sources for the leaked stories about Jamal Khashoggi, the occasional columnist for the Washington Post. It should serve to warn us not to necessarily believe what we are hearing in the media.

In the way of background, there is a lot of intrigue in the Middle East. Saudi Arabia have been in conflict with Turkey and Qatar, among others. Sources for the stories about Khashoggi are Turkish officials. Ironically, Turkey is notorious for brutalizing and jailing journalists. It is now an Islamic dictatorship and it’s no secret that Erdogan dreams of a Caliphate.

KHALED SAFFURI IS A SOURCE & TIED TO A PLOT TO KILL A SAUDI PRINCE

Mr. Poole explains that at least one of the sources for the stories about Jamal Khashoggi is Khaled Saffuri.

Khaled Saffuri is tied to a joint Libyan intelligence and al-Qaeda plot to assassinate the Saudi crown prince Abdullah.

A Yahoo story by Michael Isikoff quotes Khaled Saffuri who tries to tie President Trump to an allegedly emboldened Crown Prince bin Salmon.

A close friend of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi tells @Isikoff and me that Saudi Crown Prince MBS may have felt emboldened by Trump’s anti-media rhetoric. “Trump hates journalists and he would not react if we kill one journalist,” says Khaled Saffuri. https://t.co/Q207QgVXFC — Daniel Klaidman (@dklaidman) October 12, 2018

The source for a Daily Beast article earlier in the week is also Saffuri who spoke of Khashoggi’s alleged pro-democracy efforts. If there is one thing Khashoggi wasn’t, it’s pro-democracy. He was a die-hard Islamist who wanted a worldwide Caliphate.

SAFFURI’S TIES TO TERRORISM

Khaled Saffuri is tied to terrorism. He was the protege of al-Qaeda fundraiser Abdurahman Alamoudi, who is currently serving a 17-year sentence in federal prison for his role as bagman for the Libyan/Al-Qaeda assassination plot to kill the Crown Prince.

Oddly, Saffuri’s ties to terror financing were reported on shortly after the 9/11 attacks by Michael Isikoff himself. But he makes no mention of Saffuri’s background in this recent article.

Alamoudi and Saffuri were responsible for the first White House Iftar dinner in 1996 for then-First Lady Hillary Clinton.

The two also formed The Islamic Institute together and that was funded by Qatar.

Saffuri’s Islamic Institute famously arranged a rally in 2000 in Lafayette Park during which Alamoudi expressing his support for Hamas and Hezbollah, two U.S.-designated terrorist organizations.

ALAMOUDI WENT TO PRISON

Alamoudi showered both political parties with campaign contributions until 2003. That’s when he was nabbed by the Feds for serving as the bagman in an assassination plot to kill then-Saudi Crown Prince Abdullah. The plan was to attack his motorcade with RBGs.

He pleaded guilty to some charges and is serving a 17-year sentence.

Saffuri was investigated for terror financing and for his promotion of a Palestinian jihadist leader Sami al-Arian.

Saffuri was even involved in Jack Abramoff’s vast illegal lobbying schemes.

IN CONCLUSION, while this isn’t directly related to the Khashoggi disappearance and likely murder, the background of sources for Khashoggi stories are worth mentioning although, oddly, Isikoff didn’t see the need. It would have hurt his case against the President if we knew the sources are shadowy figures.