Uh Oh, The Ratings Are In! Hannity vs. Maddow, FNC Against Everyone

There is a war against Fox News. The hard-left has been working overtime to destroy FNC and Hannity in particular. The good news is it’s not working! Even George Soros couldn’t destroy them.

The ratings are in and CNN is getting beaten yet again. Fox News beat out both CNN and MSNBC to take the top spot.

According to Adweek, “Fox News now marks 14 consecutive weeks as the number one cable TV network in both primetime and total day, among total viewers.”

CNN placed third in basic cable ratings, with MSNBC in second.

Conspiracy theorist Rachel Maddow has been able to earn decent ratings over the last few months, but not on Thursday when she interviewed lying leaker Jim Comey.

The Daily Caller reported that Hannity has 3.525 million total viewers and Maddow had 3.417 million in the same time slot. Maddow insults Trump. That’s what she does. It is all she does and if she has to make up something to make a point, she will, as long as it’s to insult President Trump. Ad Week reported that FNC was the most-watched basic cable network for the first quarter of 2018. That makes 7 straight quarters of FNC victories and six for the 25-54 demo in total day. All cable stations including FNC are down over last year. There are a lot of reasons for that, including the popularity of live streaming. Forbes wrote that Sean Hannity crushed the cable news competition in February, finishing first. That marked Hannity’s fifth straight month as the unrivaled leader of Cable, with a wide lead over MSNBC rival Rachel Maddow who finished in third place overall. Maddow finished behind FNC’s Tucker Carlson who took second place overall with 3.144 million total viewers 25-54. Hannity led. Fox News had four of cable news’ top five programs with Laura Ingraham finishing fourth, and Special Report with Bret Baier taking fifth. Fox won the 11 p.m. hour with Shannon Bream, beating Brian Williams.