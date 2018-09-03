Uh Oh Thug Governor Cuomo! ACLU Sides with the NRA

This is big! The ACLU is siding with the NRA in their lawsuit against Governor Cuomo’s illicit use of the New York regulatory state to destroy their business.

Cuomo and his political minions have written to state regulatory agencies and industries they regulate warning them about keeping the NRA as a customer.

The NRA sued on First Amendment grounds after losing their ability to provide insurance to gun owners.

At stake in this lawsuit is the power of the state government to single out entities they disagree with politically to use the regulatory state against them. It silences the political opposition.

Ironically, as the thuggish New York governor threatens agencies and companies, he is calling the NRA “extortionists”. Recently, he snidely offered them his “thoughts and prayers” as he brought the regulatory state down on them.

THE THUG

Ammoland quotes from newrepublic.com that while Cuomo didn’t direct a business to cut ties with the NRA, his words were hard to ignore.

“The NRA is an extremist organization,” Cuomo wrote on Twitter the following day. “I urge companies in New York State to revisit any ties they have to the NRA and consider their reputations, and responsibility to the public,” the New Republic wrote.

It sounded like a threat and state regulators followed up by barring Lockton Companies and Chubb Group Holdings from working with the NRA. The NRA said it sent a chilling effect on the businesses they deal with.

The ACLU is opposed to the NRA and the Second Amendment. On the other hand, even they can’t abide by the outrageous and blatant abuse of power.

Ammoland quotes from the brief:

Because the NRA has plausibly alleged that Defendants’ actions were motivated by hostility to the NRA’s political advocacy, the Motion to Dismiss should be denied.

This is good news. The ACLU is very knowledgeable on how to defend the First Amendment when it wants to.

