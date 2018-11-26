MI6 is privately battling with President Trump to keep the Russia-Trump probe documents secret.

One must ask why foreign governments were so involved in spying in the first place. What do they have to hide?

The Telegraph spoke to more than a dozen U.K. and U.S. officials, including U.S. intel and British spy chiefs. They allegedly have a “genuine concern” that sources would be exposed if the documents are released.

That doesn’t sound legitimate since the House Republicans said the only thing intelligence is worried about is being embarrassed. There are no sources in the documents they want to be released — 21 pages.

THEY INSIST IT’S PRECEDENT SETTING

“It boils down to the exposure of people”, said one U.S. intelligence official, adding: “We don’t want to reveal sources and methods.” U.S. intelligence shares the concerns of the U.K.

One has to wonder if they are sharing information illegally.

Another agent told the Telegraph that Britain feared setting a dangerous “precedent” which could make people less likely to share information, knowing that it could one day become public, the Telegraph reported.

The Telegraph adds that the U.K.’s dispute with the Trump administration is so politically sensitive that staff within the British Embassy in D.C. have been barred from discussing it with journalists. Theresa May has also “been kept at arms-length and is understood to have not raised the issue directly with the U.S. president.”

In September, the President ordered the documents requested by the House to be released unredacted. A few days later, the President walked that back because the U.K. and Australia pleaded with him not to do it.

He is again seriously considering the release of the documents.

“Memos detailing alleged ties between Mr. Trump and Russia compiled by Christopher Steele, a former MI6 officer, were cited in the application, which could explain some of the British concern,” according to the Telegraph.

The New York Times reported at the time that the U.K.’s concern was over material which “includes direct references to conversations between American law enforcement officials and Christopher Steele,” the former MI6 agent who compiled the infamous “Steele Dossier.” The U.K.’s objection, according to former U.S. and British officials, was over revealing Steele’s identity in an official document, “regardless of whether he had been named in press reports.” Steele’s name is already released — many times. What is interesting is that much of the spying on Donald Trump’s staff was done in the UK. THE SPYING WAS DONE IN THE UK The truth is that the espionage of the Trump campaign took place on U.K. soil. George Papadopoulos was lured to England by the Maltese professor Joseph Mifsud who told him the rumor that Russia had dirt on Hillary Clinton. Spying was in London again when Australian diplomat Alexander Downer heard the planted rumor of Hillary’s emails from George Papadopoulos. Stefan Halper, the well-paid spy, also met with Carter Page and George Papadopoulos in London. That implicates the U.K. and Australia in unlawful spying. There is also the fact that we don’t know all there is to know. Who else might be implicated? In July, Donald Trump claimed documents released by the FBI show the bureau believed one of his former campaign advisers, Carter Page was conspiring with the Russian government. He said the documents proved his team had been “illegally spied on” as he battled to win the White House.