People who are obese or who smoke need to get their tax money back in the UK because the government single-payer plans to ban them from surgery indefinitely until they do as the government mandates — lose weight and stop smoking, the telegraph reported.

This will apply to all non-urgent surgery.

It’s very discriminatory but bias is not really their motivation. They are running out of money.

It might not go through because people are incensed.

The new rules say that obese patients “will not get non-urgent surgery until they reduce their weight” at all, unless the circumstances are exceptional.

The criteria also mean smokers will only be referred for operations if they have stopped smoking for at least eight weeks, with such patients breathalysed before referral.

This is our future with Bernie SandersCare and it’s the future if we don’t do something about Obamacare. The government will tell you what healthcare you are allowed to have.