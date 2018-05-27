UK’s Enormous Power in the Tommy Robinson Arrest Saga [Video]

Breitbart and a number of other outlets have been forced to take down their story about Tommy Robinson aka Stephen Lennon. He was arrested for “suspicion of breaching the peace”. On May 25th, Robinson was arrested outside Leeds Crown Court where he was livestreaming the trial of a child grooming Muslim gang. All videos and stories are being taken down by social media after a gag order was issued.

Robinson was arrested last year, May 2017, for filming outside a Canterbury court where ten Muslim men were on trial for child rape, trafficking and supplying Class A drugs to children. He was given a suspended sentence of 19 months but will now have to serve out the remainder of his sentence. The judge used a clever and abusive tactic trick to put him in jail for 13 months within an hour.

This latest arrest was for his attempt to cover was a rial of of Tamin Rahani, 37, Shershah Muslimyar, 20, Rafiullah Hamidy, 24, and an unnamed teenager who are all charged with three counts of raping a teenager.

He recently joined the Quilliam counter-terrorism organization, leaving the EDL group he founded. The EDL or English Defence League has stirred violence in the past and Robinson regjected them. He is alleged to have attempted to form a Pegida UK.

Breitbart has been forced to remove the story about the arrest according to conservative reporter Lauren Southern. Two Mirror articles, Daily Record, Birmingham Live, one from Russia Today have been removed. Many articles are being suppressed and taken down in real time.

Some survive. The Independent article practically calls him a Nazi and that is still up. The Evening Standard article calls him and supporters far-right and it is still up. This article is still up and so in The Sun and Metro UK.

The scrubbing of somewhat pro-Robinson articles while leaving the bland and arresting Robinson for livestreaming is a police state tactic. Supporters getting rowdy in any way is considered his responsibility in the UK. This is why we must keep our First Amendment.

Robinson’s twitter account has been suspended. Many have been losing their account verification.

The leaked gag-order to the press states that it “appears to be necessary for avoiding a substantial risk of prejudice to the administration of justice in these proceedings.” The order prohibits “any report of these proceedings.” …

Caolan Robertson said it is even illegal for him to tweet about the story. RT spoke to Robinson’s producer, Caolan Robertson, about the confrontation outside of Leeds Crown Court and Robinson’s subsequent arrest. Here is one still up.

It’s illegal for me to tweet this but the people of this country need to know the truth. https://t.co/4me7VIOqF4 — Caolan Robertson (@CaolanRob) May 27, 2018

The case in question has previously seen enraged picketing outside the courthouse, with protesters seen in April hurling and screaming abuse at defendants as they arrived at court. The case has seen 29 people charged in an inquiry into child sex abuse and neglect in Huddersfield.

The alleged offenses took place in the town between 2004 and 2011 and involved girls aged between 11 and 17. Twenty-seven men have been accused of offenses against 18 people, including rape and trafficking. Two women are charged with child neglect. In total, the 29 defendants face a total of more than 170 charges.

“Their case has been going on for about a year,” Robertson said. “Tommy had all the publicly available information… and on that live stream he repeated the information that was already public. We were very careful with language [as to not risk being held in contempt of court].”

This is an excerpt from the Breitbart article saved forever in the archive:

>A video posted by Caolan shows Robinson being taken away by three police officers, apparently on suspicion of inciting a breach of the peace.

As the recording continues, another police officer appears and seizes Robinson’s mobile phone, before he is bundled into the back of a van. The exact number of officers at the scene is unclear, but appears to be at least half a dozen.

People putting out more information than is already out will be arrested.

It has been made clear to us if we put any more information out than we have that we ourselves face a very real risk of arrest. So thank you to everyone standing up for the truth and for freedom of the press at this moment. Thank you, thank you. — George Llewelyn-John (@georgellewelyn) May 26, 2018

Tommy Robinson has been arrested in Leeds court for reporting on grooming gangs. More updates to follow pic.twitter.com/iEPDoNOKHM — Caolan Robertson (@CaolanRob) May 25, 2018

“This is free speech. This is where we’re at,” Robinson tells onlookers, before addressing the officers directly.

“You know when you do this, more people are going to watch this now than ever,” he says.

“This is ridiculous. Lads, do you feel right what you’re doing, here? I haven’t said a word — in fact, someone laid their hand and assaulted me outside court; other people swore at me and threatened me about my mother, and here I am being arrested for saying nothing. I’ve done nothing,” he claims.

A video posted prior to the arrest does appear to show Robinson asking two men how they feel about the verdict, to which one responds: "Go and f**k your Mum's fanny, go and f**k it!" "Is there any guilt?" responds Robinson. "You f**k your Dad, you son of a bitch!" He also asked people to get him a solicitor, adding: "In fact, someone laid a hand on me and assaulted me outside court. Other people swore at me and threatened me about my mother and here I am being arrested for saying nothing.